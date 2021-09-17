‘He was an angel on Earth’ | Memories of Remy Hidalgo are as strong as ever a year after his passing

DENHAM SPRINGS -- No matter his mood, Remy Hidalgo was always smiling.
That smile lit up any room he walked in, turning even the most serious situation into a laugh.
That smile drew people to him, making his friends feel loved and strangers feel welcomed.
That smile is what those closest to him miss most — and what they swear they’ll never forget.
“You never saw him without a smile on his face,” his mother, Ashley Roberson, said. “There aren’t many 16-year-olds like that.”
Though Remy is gone, memories of him — and that smile — are as strong as ever a year after his tragic passing in a New Orleans hospital.
His death at 16, which came a few days after he suffered a heat stroke in football practice, sent shockwaves throughout Livingston Parish and the rest of the state, with many sending their thoughts and prayers to his hometown of Denham Springs.
The Livingston Parish community has rallied behind Remy’s family since his death, especially in the immediate aftermath. Several schools held free dress days to raise money for his loved ones, and local businesses displayed his jersey number and name around town in addition to making their own donations.
Hundreds of people showed up to a candlelight vigil two days before his passing; hundreds donated blood in his name; hundreds have sent well-wishes to the family over social media; and thousands of dollars have been donated to a foundation his mother started in his memory.
On Saturday, family members and friends will come together again to remember Remy in a balloon release scheduled for 6 p.m. at Yellow Jacket Stadium, where Remy spent many joyous Friday nights during the fall.
But if you speak to those closest to Remy, the memory of him hasn’t faded a bit.
“I don’t think people will forget him,” Roberson said. “He’s not going anywhere anytime soon.”
‘With Remy, there was nothing you couldn’t do’
Remy Hidalgo hated when people said, “I love you, too.”
To him, the addition of the word “too” made the whole sentence feel forced.
And with Remy, nothing was forced. Ever.
Small examples such as this made Remy different than most teenagers, said his mother, who now thinks twice when someone says, “I love you.”
“Now I’m even conscious about it,” she said. “When people text ‘I love you’ to me, I start to say ‘I love you, too’ and then I delete the ‘too.’ It’s just things like that that make you remember him and who he was.”
Remy spent his entire life in Denham Springs, going to Eastside Elementary, Denham Springs Junior High, Denham Springs Freshman, and then Denham Springs High. He was an excellent student who had dreams of playing college football, starting a family, and owning “the best truck in Denham Springs.”
While at Denham Springs High, Remy was a member of the football and powerlifting teams, and he was noted as someone who always encouraged others. At practice, his bellowing voice could often be heard trying to inspire his teammates, who never doubted his commitment to them and the team.
“With Remy, there was nothing you couldn’t do,” said Kelsea Rebstock, one of Remy’s teammates on the powerlifting team. “He would always be like, ‘That’s light weight, you got that.’ He was like that with everyone.”
Trey Harrell, who was a year older than Remy, said he first met Remy during his sophomore year at football practice. Though Remy was a freshman, he was a big freshman, and coaches decided to move him to the varsity practices.
Harrell said he was tasked with teaching Remy some of the offensive lineman techniques, but a friendship ensued over the constant drills. From there, Remy started following Harrell and the other older players around.
And it didn’t take long for everyone to fall in love with him.
“Remy could be friends with anybody,” Harrell said. “We just started loving him to death. He fit in pretty well. He was one of those people that never took himself that seriously and was always having a good time.”
Along with making his friends feel loved, Remy had a knack for making strangers feel welcomed. During the funeral service last year, teammate Thomas Venegas recalled meeting Remy when he moved from Texas, saying “he gave me a big hug and said ‘I’m going to make sure this place feels just like home.’”
In his speech, he thanked Remy for giving him “a second family.”
“That is something that he did,” Venegas said. “We would hang out every weekend, go to truck meets, and at every single one of those truck meets, Remy knew every single (person). That was just the type of person Remy was – very social.”
That kindness wasn’t limited to his teammates, either. Gavin Ross, a lifelong friend, met Remy when they were about 5 years old, a meeting Ross said he can remember “like it was yesterday.”
“I was riding my bike one day when I saw Remy and started talking to him,” he recalled. “I’ve been hanging out with him ever since.”
The two lived in the same neighborhood and were inseparable growing up, hanging out at each other’s houses, going to the skate park, and eventually mowing lawns together for cash, sometimes in the pouring rain.
They went to school together until freshman year when Ross switched to a private school in Central, but their friendship never waned. Ross would go to Remy’s football games, they’d go to homecomings together, and they spent many hours driving around town, just being teenagers.
Ross said he hasn’t been as close with anyone since.
“I wish I would’ve taken more photos and videos,” Ross said. “We did things all the time, and I can never get any of that back, but I wish I could.”
Gabby Wall, who met Remy in fifth grade, said her friend was “great at giving advice,” whether it was about life, school, friends, or “even car issues,” she jokingly added.
Wall said Remy always made sure everyone around him “was comfortable in themselves … and loved themselves.” Remy hated seeing friends upset, she said.
“Some of our other friends would struggle with things, and he would compliment them and tell them how great they are,” Wall said. “If they were in a situation they felt they couldn’t get out of, Remy was great at giving advice. He was one of the best advice givers ever, and I really miss that about him.”
Teachers, too, noticed something different about Remy (more than his size). Mitch Covington, who coached and taught Remy in junior high, described his former student as “very jovial,” someone who was “always smiling and laughing.”
But he was never causing trouble, Covington noted.
“When we’d have P.E. games, he was just out there having a good time,” Covington said. “It wasn’t disruptive or in an overly competitive way, like he had to win. It was just him having a blast, laughing with buddies and having a good time. It really did stand out.”
Tallie Seighman, another of Remy’s former teachers, was set to teach third grade years ago when, two days before the school year started, she was moved to first grade.
“If I had to pick a grade I never wanted to teach at the time, it would’ve been first,” she said with a laugh. “So I was not in the best mindset to start the year.”
Remy was in that first grade class, and like Covington, Seighman noticed something different about the quiet boy who befriended others and respected his teachers.
At the time, Remy had a stuttering problem that would often show itself in class. But because of his constant kindness to those around him, Seighman said no one in the class ever poked fun at the issue or laughed at him for it.
Seighman later reached out to Roberson after Remy’s passing, relaying the impact Remy had on her in the classroom.
“He had the sweetest disposition,” Seighman said. “He made coming to school every day a joy. He was very quiet and he had his own struggles, but he was always the kind one. He never caused any problems and the way he treated others and acted in my classroom inspired me. He helped me through a situation I didn’t want to be in. He really made an impact on me.”
“I’m so thankful that I got put in that first grade class.”
As kind as Remy was, he had a playful side, as well. At 6-foot-5-inches tall and 290 pounds, he didn’t realize his own strength at times, easily tossing around his friends in playful wrestling matches.
Alex Basco, who met Remy in a civics class freshman year, recalled the time she brought Remy to Raising Cane’s and was heading home when, because Remy refused to give her a straw, she rear-ended the car in front.
Though it was “a little tap,” Basco said Remy “completely dramatized” the situation, throwing his sweet tea all over the backseat as he fell forward and screamed, “Oh my God!”
After Basco talked with the kind woman she hit and got back in the car, a smiling Remy said, “Is this a bad time to tell you my back hurts?”
“This was right after he asked me to bring him to Cane’s,” Basco recalled. “But he was always able to make me laugh in the worst situations. He could always make people happy. If you were in a bad mood, he would say, ‘We’re changing this when you’re with me.’”
Roberson said many of Remy’s friends have reached out to her since his passing, including some she never met. Several told her Remy messaged them every morning telling them to have a good day or that they were beautiful. She learned that he even talked a few out of suicide.
And as close as the mother and son were, Roberson said she “didn’t have a clue” the impact Remy was having on others.
“People try to give us credit for us as parents, but we can’t take credit for that stuff,” she said. “I’m trying to be a better person from the stories I hear about him. It’s changed me, and I think that’s why I started the foundation. I’m only doing what he would’ve done.”
‘It’s what Remy would’ve wanted’
The football players soaked up every word that came out of Ashley Roberson’s mouth as she talked about her son.
Many from the Baton Rouge-area high school had never heard Remy’s story — how he collapsed at practice from heat exhaustion; how he arrived at the hospital with a fever of 106.8 degrees; how he was airlifted from Baton Rouge to New Orleans; how his organs began failing before he passed away — and they listened attentively as Roberson shared her family’s experience with heat stroke.
“Those kids sat and listened to me as I told Remy’s story and everything that happened, and they just received it well,” Roberson said.
Roberson had just delivered a cooling tub to the school, one of more than a dozen she’s given to football teams across south Louisiana since the spring. The tubs, which can hold up to 150 gallons of ice and water, are meant to be used when players become overheated at practice to drop their body temperatures.
Weeks after delivering the tub, the coach got in contact with Roberson and told her he had to use the tub for one of his players. It ended up “not being anything serious,” Roberson recalled the coach saying. But he wanted her to know what she was doing wasn’t in vain.
“He said he thought about me and Remy everyday and that what I was doing was not in vain,” Roberson said. “He said he wanted to make me proud by using the tub and making sure his players were safe.”
Roberson established the Remy Hidalgo Memorial Foundation last December, in an effort to keep her son’s name alive. She originally hoped to set up an annual scholarship, but the mission changed as she began researching heat strokes and talking with others who suffered similar experiences.
Through social media, Roberson connected with other parents whose sons died following a heat stroke, such as the parents of Zachary Tyler Martin-Polsenberg, a Florida high school player who died in 2017, and Jordan McNair, a college player at the University of Maryland who died in 2018.
She also got more advice from a doctor at the Korey Stringer Institute, named after the Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman who died following a heat stroke in 2001.
She soon discovered a coincidence between Stringer and her son.
“He’s No. 77, too, just like Remy,” Roberson said. “How weird is that?”
Now, the foundation’s mission is to provide safety equipment to schools in need and educate people on heat-related deaths and illnesses. She still plans to give away an annual scholarship and hopes to do the first one this year, the year Remy would have graduated.
Roberson teamed with Lafayette’s Epic Education Consulting, which previously had started a grant program to provide cooling tubs to schools that apply. Through the collaborative effort, Roberson has given out 16 cooling tubs and 10 wet bulb globe thermometers, which test the temperature, humidity, and the way the wind is blowing that day.
“The thermometers let the athletic trainer know how long they should practice per day, if they should be practicing that day, and how many hydration breaks they should take,” Roberson said.
Each tub costs about $150, as do the thermometers, but Roberson has had much financial help in the endeavor, thanks to the wealth of donations that poured to her family since Remy’s passing.
Sport-N-Center, a local sporting goods store, sold $29,000 worth of Remy-themed T-shirts that was donated to the foundation. Local schools collected some $20,000 from free dress days. One of Remy’s friends on the powerlifting team donated money for every pound she lifted, raising enough for five tubs. A local realtor donates $150 for every house she sells. Tractor Supply has agreed to donate up to 50 tubs. Others have made donations, as well.
Recently, Roberson set up a fundraiser to purchase more cooling tubs. So far, the fundraiser has brought in more than $2,000 of its $3,000 goal.
Roberson documents everything the foundation does on its Facebook page, filling the site with pictures of the tubs she brings to football teams both inside and outside the Baton Rouge area.
She said she wants everyone who donates “to know their money is going to what I say it is.”
“When people are nice enough to give you these things and donate in Remy’s name, you want them to know you’re doing what you say you’re doing with it,” she said.
Roberson is still involved with the Denham Springs High football program, as well. Recently, she gave players 200 bags filled with cooling towels, liquid IVs, water bottles, pamphlets with information on heat illnesses, and Remy-themed bracelets.
Recently, Roberson took a team photo with the senior football players, with two holding up a framed portrait of their fallen teammate in the center. Remy is still included on the football team’s official roster this year, and the program has encased his old locker.
And every game, his former teammates rush the field waving a purple flag that reads “77.”
“It’s what Remy would have wanted,” she said.
The foundation also sponsors the powerlifting team, which Remy’s younger sister is still a part of, and recently donated money to the band for cooling towels.
And lots of popsicles.
“They wanted popsicles, so I bought cases of popsicles,” Roberson said with a laugh.
Prayers for one person
Ashley Roberson’s ultimate goal for the foundation is to keep parents from experiencing what she went through with the death of her son, a nightmare that is still a blur, but still ever-present.
After collapsing at practice on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, Remy was taken to Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge. Roberson and Remy’s father Kerry, who politely declined to be interviewed for this story, were the only two allowed in the hospital room. Still, many of Remy’s friends and other family gathered outside, some standing in the heat for hours at a time.
Remy was airlifted the next day to a hospital in New Orleans to be placed on an ECMO machine, a last-resort procedure that replaces the function of the heart and lungs by sucking blood out of the body, pushing it through an artificial lung that feeds it oxygen, then returning it to the heart.
Remy was allowed to have visitors in New Orleans, where teammates, friends, and coaches came to see him. Though he was never coherent, Roberson said she played a video of the candlelight vigil that was held at Yellow Jacket Stadium. She said she’s never seen so many people praying for one person, and to this day she believes Remy felt it, too.
“Once I played back the prayer service they did for him, his blood pressure went back up, so I feel like he could somewhat hear us to a certain extent,” she said.
Tragically, it didn’t last long. Nearly three days after he collapsed, doctors came to Remy’s parents and said there wasn’t much more they could do. Remy passed away at 3:11 a.m. on Sept. 18, 2020.
Roberson didn’t see the monitor stop.
“I just sat there and buried my head in my mom’s chest,” she said.
‘He was pretty perfect’
Reminders of Remy Hidalgo are impossible to miss at his mother’s house.
His truck is still parked in the driveway, a maroon 2007 Ford F-150 that he got for his 16th birthday and proudly drove around town.
At the front door, people are greeted by a wreath adorned with purple and gold ribbons and ornaments. At the top is Remy’s jersey number “77,” and below are a football and helmet.
Other reminders are inside the house, with many protected inside a glass case in the corner of the living room. Those items include old cleats, a Magna Cum Laude certificate, his class ring and student ID, football plaques, and a sign in his handwriting that says, “I love you mom.”
Hanging on the walls of Ashley Roberson’s house are dozens of photos of Remy, showing him at various points in his life. Besides his football photos, you won’t find any without him smiling.
“Everybody tells me they miss his smile,” Roberson said. “When he walked in, he lit up a room. He could make you laugh. He didn’t meet a stranger. He was just different.”
It took Roberson months to read all the messages people sent to her after Remy passed, mostly because there were so many and they were too difficult to process at first.
But she still reads them regularly, and she’s constantly finding out new things about her son.
“He was larger than life, he was everybody’s friend, and he was pretty perfect from what I’m learning,” Roberson said. “He was an angel on Earth.”
