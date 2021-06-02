The life of a judge is often enigmatic once they are elected to the bench.
There are rules of ethics to follow, of course, and a general training on 'dos' and 'don'ts' are provided for those most recently elected. In the end, however, most judges simply decide that outside of participating in family and specific community events - most interaction with the outside world is done on the bench, and no where else.
Considering that job is to dole out punishment, consequences, or determinations over cases that range from small to large, it's easy to assume that a judge will stack up a long list of issues with various members of the community.
But Judge Robert 'Bob' Morrison III, after putting 32 years of service in the 21st Judicial District, didn't. Instead, leading up to his retirement, Morrison was described in two ways - he was fair, and he did a good job.
"That's the part I'm most proud of," Morrison said in an interview with the News. "I wanted to be fair, and I worked... hard.
"Those are the two compliments I cherish most."
Morrison was an undergraduate from Rhodes College in Memphis, and found his way down to Louisiana for a big reason that seems to draw a lot of men to the Bayou State - love. He attended LSU Law School, because of a different kind of love - the literary kind.
"My aptitude was not in math and science," Morrison said with a chuckle, "but I loved 'To Kill a Mockingbird' and, after reading it, all my life I wanted to be a lawyer."
After passing the Bar Exam, Morrison moved immediately into private practice with four gentlemen from Denham Springs. It wasn't long before two other, young lawyers - Calvin Fayard and Jimmy Kuhn - lured Morrison away to another practice, but the lawyering stayed much the same.
In 1987, in passing, someone mentioned to Morrison the idea of running for judge. Two seats were opening in the 21st Judicial District, and Morrison considered the idea 'fascinating' and decided to throw his hat in the ring. When considering that first campaign, Morrison said he learned two things - the district, which encompasses Livingston, St. Helena, and Tangipahoa parishes is 'very, very big,' and that being a lawyer really wasn't that difficult.
At least not when compared to a campaign.
"(Campaigning) was nerve racking," Morrison said, laughing, "you never felt like you were doing enough - there was always something more."
Despite that, Morrison won. What's more - he never faced an opponent again.
That wasn't the end of Morrison's rise as judge, however. Within his first year (1988), Tangipahoa was having trouble financially, and one of the expenses cut was the electric bill for the courthouse. According to Morrison, the chief justice of the 21st JDC said that the court system would not pay the bill to get the lights and AC turned back on.
Morrison gathered the other judges and expressed his displeasure with that idea, eventually lobbying the chief justice and getting the bill paid. For his efforts, Morrison was named chief justice the following year.
A title Morrison never relinquished until he retired.
As if that wasn't enough, just a few years after getting his feet wet on the bench, Morrison had made a name for himself as 'active' in the judge's community. That moniker landed him in the Louisiana Judge's Association, and by 1999 he was president.
Many lawmakers knew him by name due to the respect he had earned lobbying certain pieces of law through the legislature. Due to his nature of being fair and honest, most representatives gave him time when he asked.
But that was all set up by one of Morrison's more clever ploys.
Early in his career, when finding the number for every single legislator was difficult and it was easier to just go see them, Morrison did just that. He didn't go empty-handed, either, packing his car up with fresh strawberries from Ponchatoula before he hit the road.
"I wasn't buying a vote, per se," Morrison smirked, "but I was buying an audience, and to their credit they'd at least listen.
"I definitely didn't win them all, but I got to know a lot of good men and women."
During his retirement ceremony, Gov. John Bel Edwards arrived to deliver a statement and present Morrison with an official document from the state. It read:
"In acknowledgement of 32 years of exceptional leadership, unyielding commitment, and unwavering dedication serving as a Judge with the 21st Judicial District Court."
Gov. Edwards tried several cases in front of Judge Morrison, and the governor also used the word 'fair' to describe Morrison's demeanor. Then, when Edwards entered the legislature, Morrison would visit on behalf of the Judge's Association. He would do the same when Edwards entered the governor's office.
When recalling all of those memories, Morrison said he is thankful for his time on the bench and serving the community.
"The good definitely outweighs the bad," Morrison recalled, looking off for a moment. "I had some pretty terrible cases, murder trials... but I've also had people come up and thank me in a store."
During his time as chief justice of the 21st Judicial District, Morrison has served with 19 judges, some of whom retired, others who entered another level of the court system - whether that be appellate, or supreme.
Morrison served with nine sheriffs across the tri-parish area, two district attorneys, and 10 clerks of court.
During his time as chief justice, the following improvements were made to the 21st Judicial District:
- An increase from six (6) to nine (9) judges, while also passing a constitutional amendment to assure that there is a family and juvenile court
- Expanding courtrooms in Tangipahoa Parish from two to six, as well as increased office space
- One of the first drug courts in the state
- Setting up expedited processes to address child support
- Hearing office program and mediation, in an effort to negotiate family court issues before going to court
- A new courthouse in Livingston Parish
Advances in juvenile court, for which most credit is due to Judge Blair Edwards and Sonja Smith, including:
- Families in Need of Services - to try and resolve juvenile issues outside of court
- Juvenile drug court
- Juvenile truancy program, to try and find reason for children not attending school and address the problems at home
- Hearing office program and mediation, to try and negotiate family court issues before going to court
Morrison explained that not all of the issues were directly because of his efforts, but it was a group effort by the district. He did whatever he could to lend his effort to the cause, he said.
When asked what he will do next, Morrison said he 'wasn't quite sure,' but 'knew he had a lot more time on his calendar than before.' To his friends at his retirement party, they simply hoped he had as much success with life after work, as he had on the bench.
