Louisiana confirmed just over 1,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday as the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations exceeded 1,400 for the first time since early August, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Monday, health officials reported 1,010 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 236,879. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 15,257 “probable” cases, an increase of three.
That gives the state a total of 252,136 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 31 on Monday to 1,423 statewide, the most since Aug. 6 (1,457). A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have increased in 24 of the last 28 updates and by 905 statewide since Oct. 4.
Ventilator usage dropped by one to 161 statewide, figures show.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 6,331, an increase of 22 from Sunday. The Department of Health is also reporting 276 “probable” deaths, a jump of one from the day before.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 3,728,845 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 3,603,567 molecular tests and 125,278 antigen tests.
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would take a step back to a modified version of Phase Two in response to the recent surge. The new order is in effect until Dec. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.