Louisiana confirmed more than 2,400 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday as hospitalizations surpassed 1,350 statewide, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Friday, health officials reported 2,450 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 232,479. The state has confirmed 4,699 new cases in the last two days, with no backlogs.
In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 14,698 “probable” cases, an increase of 649.
That gives the state a total of 247,177 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 32 on Friday to 1,357 statewide, the most since Aug. 10 (1,382). A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have increased in 22 of the last 26 updates and by 839 statewide since Oct. 4.
Ventilator usage rose by 12 to 154 statewide, figures show. That’s the most since Aug. 21 (172).
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 6,274, an increase of 22 from Thursday. The state has confirmed 111 COVID-19 related deaths in the last four days.
The Department of Health is also reporting 274 “probable” deaths, a jump of two from the day before.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 3,672,682 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 3,551,836 molecular tests and 120,846 antigen tests.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would take a step back to a modified version of Phase Two in response to the recent surge. The new order is in effect until Dec. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.