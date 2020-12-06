Louisiana confirmed almost 4,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday as hospitalizations surpassed 1,350 statewide, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Sunday, health officials reported 3,939 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total since the beginning of COVID-19 reporting to 235,869. The state has confirmed 8,636 new cases in the last four days, with no backlogs.
In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 15,254 “probable” cases, an increase of 556.
That gives the state a total of 251,123 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 35 on Sunday to 1,392 statewide. A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have increased in 23 of the last 27 updates and by 874 statewide since Oct. 4.
Ventilator usage rose by 8 to 162 statewide, figures show. That’s the most since Aug. 21 (172).
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 6,309, an increase of 35 from Friday. The state has confirmed 146 COVID-19 related deaths in the last four days.
The Department of Health is also reporting 275 “probable” deaths, a jump of one from Friday.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 3,717,930 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 3,592,829 molecular tests and 125,101 antigen tests.
Roughly ten days ago, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would take a step back to a modified version of Phase Two in response to the recent surge. The new order is in effect until Dec. 23.
