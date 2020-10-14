Louisiana reported just over 330 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday as the number of recoveries surpassed 160,000, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Wednesday, health officials added 331 new cases to the ongoing tally to bring the statewide total to 173,121.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 3,088 “probable” cases, an increase of 560 from last week.
The number of “presumed” recoveries rose by 3,919 over the last seven days, bringing the total to 161,792. That puts the state at about 11,329 confirmed active cases, a decrease of 895 from this time last week.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by nine on Wednesday to 582 statewide. A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have risen by 64 in the last 10 days and in six of the last nine updates.
Ventilator usage decreased by four on Wednesday to 64.
The statewide death toll reached 5,495, a jump of nine from Tuesday. The state is also reporting 200 “probable” deaths, an increase of seven from last week.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 2,516,635 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 6,316 new tests, which puts Wednesday’s positivity rate at 5.2 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced last week that Louisiana would remain in Phase Three of reopening for an additional 28 days. The Phase Three order, which began on Sept. 11, is now set to expire on Nov. 6.
