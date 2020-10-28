Louisiana reported just over 500 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday as the number of recoveries rose by more than 3,300, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Wednesday, health officials added 503 new cases to the ongoing tally, bringing the statewide total to 181,443.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 4,379 “probable” cases, an increase of 646 from last week.
The number of “presumed” recoveries rose by 3,352 over the last seven days, bringing the total to 168,634. That puts the state at 12,809 confirmed active cases, an increase of 692 from this time last week.
After dropping by nine on Tuesday, COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 13 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 613 statewide. Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have shown a steady rise in recent weeks, increasing by 95 since Oct. 4 and in six of the last nine LDH updates.
Ventilator usage, which saw its largest single-day increase in three months on Tuesday, dropped by 11 overnight to 80 statewide.
Officials confirmed 10 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide death toll 5,676. The state is also reporting 214 “probable” deaths, an increase of eight from last week.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 2,734,022 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 14,478 new tests, which puts Wednesday’s positivity rate at 3.4 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
