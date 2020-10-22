Louisiana reported more than 700 new cases of the novel coronavirus for the second straight day on Thursday while hospitalizations fell for the first time in four days, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Thursday, health officials added 775 new cases to the ongoing tally to bring the statewide total to 178,171.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 3,733 “probable” cases, an increase of 645 from last week.
On Wednesday, health officials reported an increase of 3,490 “presumed” recoveries across the state, bringing the total to 165,282.
After rising for three straight days, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 10 on Thursday to 598 statewide. The decrease comes one day after hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, exceeded 600 for the first time in more than a month.
Since dropping to 518 on Oct. 4, hospitalizations have risen by 80.
Ventilator usage also decreased on Thursday, falling by four to 64 statewide.
The statewide death toll reached 5,593, a jump of nine from Wednesday. The state is also reporting 206 “probable” deaths, a rise of six from last week.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 2,647,427 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 19,756 new tests, which puts Thursday’s positivity rate at 3.9 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced earlier this month that Louisiana would remain in Phase Three of reopening for an additional 28 days. The Phase Three order, which began on Sept. 11, is now set to expire on Nov. 6.
Edwards will address the state regarding COVID-19 and ongoing recovery efforts from hurricanes Laura and Delta in a press conference set for 2 p.m. Thursday.
