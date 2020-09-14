Louisiana reported just under 500 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday as hospitalizations continued their descent, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Monday, health officials added 497 new cases to the ongoing tally, bringing the statewide total to 157,947. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 935 “probable” cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, fell by 16 from Sunday and now stand at down to 664 statewide, the fewest since June 25 (653). Ventilator usage also dropped on Monday, falling by two to 105 statewide.
The statewide death toll reached 5,082, an increase of 17 from the day before. The state is also reporting 170 “probable” deaths.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 2,078,364 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 12,569 new tests, which puts Monday’s positivity rate at 3.9 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
On Friday, Louisiana moved into Phase Three of its reopening plan. The new order is scheduled to run through Friday, Oct. 9.
