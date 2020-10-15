Louisiana reported more than 800 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday while hospitalizations dropped for the fourth time in 10 updates, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Thursday, health officials added 823 new cases to the ongoing tally, bringing the statewide total to 173,864.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 3,088 “probable” cases, an increase of 560 from last week.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, dropped by 16 on Thursday to 566 statewide. Despite the decrease, hospitalizations have risen by 48 in the last 11 days.
Ventilator usage decreased by three on Thursday to 61.
The statewide death toll reached 5,507, a jump of 12 from Wednesday. The state is also reporting 200 “probable” deaths, an increase of seven from last week.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 2,542,919 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 26,284 new tests, which puts Thursday’s positivity rate at 3.1 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced last week that Louisiana would remain in Phase Three of reopening for an additional 28 days. The Phase Three order, which began on Sept. 11, is now set to expire on Nov. 6.
Edwards is scheduled to address the media in a press conference at 2 p.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.