‘Healthy, sustainable snacking’

Growing up in Springfield, Rich Simmerman didn’t give much thought to what he ate, and even less thought to the consequences.
He simply ate what was available, meaning he usually ate “unhealthy junk food” — a problem Simmerman feels plagues many from rural communities.
“In rural communities, we simply lack access to healthier and more sustainable [food] alternatives, Simmerman said. “So as a kid, I developed a dangerous addiction to junk food. I was not a healthy kid, and so much of that could’ve been prevented from what I ate, but I never thought about it.”
Now, healthy food consumes his thoughts — for himself and others.
Simmerman is one of the co-founders of Ceres, a Louisiana-based company that aims to create “nourishing experiences” for people and the planet through a tasty, sustainable product that is the first of its kind.
Founded by Simmerman and his childhood friend Branson Morgan, Ceres is the first cereal snack made exclusively with plant-based protein. Each serving of Ceres contains 20 grams of protein — not to mention zero grams of sugar or artificial sweeteners — and is vegan and gluten-free.
In addition to being good for the body, Simmerman said Ceres is good for the planet — the non-GMO product uses plant-based protein instead of milk-based protein, which is “a more sustainable option” for the environment and leaves less of a carbon footprint, he said.
The company’s first flavor, Cinnamon Vanilla, debuted in January and is available online and in select grocery stores. The next flavor, Blueberry Bliss, is in the works.
Simmerman said he and Morgan started the company because of their similar childhoods, in which their lack of awareness and access to healthy, sustainable nutrition resulted in food-related health problems for both growing up.
They’re out to change that for others from similar backgrounds through Ceres.
“There aren’t many healthy products available in rural areas, and that’s the reality for so many people,” Simmerman said. “Growing up in rural Louisiana, healthy, sustainable alternatives was something that was completely foreign to me, and still is for many back home.”
Ceres has steadily built momentum since its launch 15 months ago, recently winning the national award for Top Physical Consumer Products Startup at the 2022 Amazon Web Services (AWS) University Startup Competition.
The Ceres team won $10,000 in cash and up to $10,000 in marketing support from Amazon Launchpad, according to a report from Tulane University, where Simmerman is getting his MBA. Ceres was the only finalist from the Deep South and the first-ever AWS winner from Louisiana.
But this week, the company will vie for a much bigger prize.
On May 5, Ceres will be in the running for a $100,000 prize during Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week’s High Stakes Pitch Competition. Ceres will compete against three other start-ups that emerged from a field of 50-plus applicants and 11 semifinalists. According to a press release, the four finalists “are local, high-potential startups that the selection committee identified as highly investable.”
Simmerman said winning the contest would go “a long way” in helping Ceres reach its goal of being fully operational in Louisiana by 2025.
“Our journey began here and has grown here,” he said. “This is our home, and this is where we want to be.”
‘Good for the body and the planet’
While studying political science at Loyola University in New Orleans, Simmerman thought his next stop would be in law school.
Then he gained 20 pounds.
“It was during the second week of COVID when we went to online classes,” he recalled, “and I was eating something I thought was healthy. It wasn’t at all, and it started to show.”
Simmerman said that’s when he started researching healthy food options, feeling there had to be something out there that could satisfy his taste buds without harming his body. But eventually, another thought arose: What if he helped make something that people could enjoy regularly without consequences?
Less than three months later, he had changed his mind about law school and instead chose business school, hoping to build a company from his sudden interest in healthy food options. His friend Morgan, whom he met in high school key club, agreed to join him.
“I had no real business interests at the time,” he said, “but I did a deep dive into healthy snacks and cereal and what was available, and I thought we could do something in that area.”
Simmerman said he and Morgan conducted more than 3,000 customer discovery interviews between 2021 and 2022. Through research, they learned there was a market for nutritious, tasty options.
But why stop at something that was only good for the body, Simmerman said they thought. That led to them developing a cereal “that is good for both the body and the planet.”
And they knew exactly where they wanted to bring it — back home to Louisiana.
“Unfortunately, we came back two weeks after Hurricane Ida,” Simmerman said with a laugh. “Not the best timing.”
The start-up officially launched in February 2022, and it currently has multiple Louisiana natives running the show. Simmerman, who grew up in Springfield before moving to New Orleans, is the company’s CEO, while Morgan, a native of New Orleans, serves as COO. Simmerman’s friend and fellow Springfield native Lane Degenhardt is the sustainability director and sourcing manager.
“That’s the most interesting thing: You don’t expect something like this to come from Louisiana, but you really don’t expect that to have roots in Livingston Parish,” Simmerman said.
When asked why those chose to make cereal, Simmerman said cereal is “something everyone knows” and “is familiar with,” meaning it could appeal to a wide range of people. But through customer feedback, Simmerman said many view it as more than a breakfast option, which is why the company will soon be rebranding to “Ceres Plant Protein Crunch.”
“Our customers have told us they enjoy it more out of the bag by itself, after a workout or with something like yogurt,” he said. “So we’ve learned to pivot our branding and marketing.”
After building a customer base online, Ceres eventually expanded to brick-and-mortar stores in New Orleans. Ceres is currently available in four Robert’s Fresh Market locations and two Rouses Market locations.
Simmerman said the response in the retail market has been “a huge success.”
‘Healthy, sustainable snacking’
When discussing the health merits of Ceres, Simmerman compared it to a five-ounce hamburger, another food item packed with protein.
But not all protein is the same, he said.
“One-third of a cup of Ceres has the same protein as a five-ounce hamburger,” Simmerman said, “except it actually costs less and has 85 percent less carbon emissions. Ceres is also diabetic friendly, and it has four grams of total carbs. Not net carbs, but total carbs.”
Ceres is made using plant protein, from soy, pea and hemp, which Simmerman says makes it less harmful to the planet. The protein is cultivated without harmful pesticides or synthetic fertilizers, according to its website.
“It’s about healthy, sustainable snacking,” Simmerman said. “Ceres is something that the planet can produce without consequences. Eight billion have to eat in a world where it is harder to grow food, but it’s easy to grow Ceres, and people enjoy it. It’s something that is good for you and tastes good and is good for the planet.”
Simmerman, who has a certification in plant-based nutrition, said the goal for the company is to become fully operational in Louisiana — meaning it would produce in Louisiana using Louisiana ingredients, and distribute from Louisiana.
“It is our plan to produce in the state by 2025,” Simmerman said. “If we win the [High Stakes Pitch] competition, we will definitely move the needle toward that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.