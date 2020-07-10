A heat advisory is in effect for all southeastern Louisiana, which includes Livingston Parish, for much of Friday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
The heat advisory, which also covers southwestern and coastal Mississippi, will be in effect until at least 10 p.m.
10AM and it's already getting hot out there 🌡️ Many observations closing in on the 90 degree mark well before the noon hour. We are still on the path to seeing very hot temperatures later today. Stay cool! #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/FXiOIGiaaQ— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) July 10, 2020
“10AM and it's already getting hot out there,” NWS-New Orleans tweeted Friday morning. “Many observations closing in on the 90 degree mark well before the noon hour. We are still on the path to seeing very hot temperatures later today. Stay cool!”
While the high Friday will hover in the mid-90s, weather forecasters predict that high temperatures and high humidity will result in heat index readings reaching as high as 112 degrees in the afternoon.
The National Weather Service urges people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
