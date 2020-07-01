A heat advisory is in effect for portions of southeastern Louisiana, including Livingston Parish, for much of Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
The heat advisory, which also covers portions of southeastern Mississippi, will be in effect until at least 7 p.m.
While the high Wednesday will hover in the mid-90s, weather forecasters predict that high temperatures and high humidity will result in heat index readings reaching 110 degrees in the afternoon.
The National Weather Service urges people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
