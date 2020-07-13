A heat advisory is in effect for southeast Louisiana, which includes Livingston Parish, for much of Monday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
The heat advisory, which also covers portions of Mississippi, will be in effect until at least 8 p.m.
Oppressive heat continues today with heat index values well into the triple digits. The good new is there's at least a chance of relief as scattered storms develop today. #LAWX #MSWX #needacoldfront pic.twitter.com/wZAdd5Y136— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) July 13, 2020
“Oppressive heat continues today with heat index values well into the triple digits,” NWS-New Orleans tweeted Monday morning. “The good news is there's at least a chance of relief as scattered storms develop today.”
While the high Monday will hover in the mid-90s, weather forecasters predict that high temperatures and high humidity will result in heat index readings reaching between 108 and 118 degrees in the afternoon.
The National Weather Service urges people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
