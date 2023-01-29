Rains were forecasted for Sunday, almost all day.
But few residents and homeowners expected the roughly 4.5" that began early in the morning and persisted through nearly noon. The consistent deluge left ditches full, and some roads impassable - and, in some cases, homeowners with water inside their residences.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff posted consistently on Facebook throughout the morning, with photos and updates of roads that were too dangerous to navigate at that time.
Local officials continued to push the message of 'turn around, don't drown' during the thunderstorm.
We continue to monitor conditions across the parish during this weather event - along with our first responder partners. The following are deemed impassable at this hour (unless noted)….
WEST:
- Eden Church/Prince Charles
- Macarthur/Black Mud
- Tara/Glacier Bay
EAST:
- McLin Rd from the bridge to Texas St
- Several areas north of 26700 block of Fire Tower Rd
- Leroy Magee – passable by truck/SUV
The following are reported to have high water at this hour…
DENHAM SPRINGS CITY:
- S Woodcrest/Florida
- Jean St/S Woodcrest
- Elmer St/Rushing
- Capital St/S Range
- North St/S Range
- Florida/Hummell
- Judy St to N Range NB and some areas SB
Many residents, commenting on the sheriff's Facebook posts, complained about flash flooding in their areas, specifically blaming new development and a 'lack of upkeep of current drainage.'
One resident, Paul Grethel, claimed to have water in his home on Wax Road outside Denham Springs. Many homeowners on Dunn Road complained of flash flooding issues in the neighborhood after receiving no water during the event in the fall of 2016.
Both parishwide and local officials have enacted ordinances and participated in projects which have improved short- and long-term drainage, and made development more restrictive when it comes to water retention and outflows. However, legacy drainage systems throughout the parish still are not equipped to handle deluges as were seen Sunday.
In 2019, the City of Walker hosted a stormwater and floodwater symposium which explained the difference between flash flooding and back flooding, and where infrastructure struggled in Livingston Parish. While the Great Flood of 2016 was considered an 'anomaly' for several reasons, it's beginnings were established by a '1,000 year storm.' The designation of those storms is determined by the amount of rainfall that occurs over a certain time period.
The more rain over a small time period, the higher the year benchmark of the storm. According to officials during the symposium, and after, local stormwater drainage is improved as funds are available but is behind being able to handle these 'constant, 100-year type storms.'
Sunday's rain wasn't enough to reach high on the grading scale, but the roughly 4.5 inches over 6 hours was enough to test local stormwater drainage, as evidenced by photos from the Livingston Parish Sheriff's office.
According to the National Weather Service, both the Amite and Tickfaw rivers are expected to reach 'take action' stages, but not the 'minor flooding' stage. The Amite is expected to reach 27.7 feet at Denham Springs, well below the 2016 crest of 46.2 feet.
