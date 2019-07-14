WATSON -- The first thing Diane Achord heard was a whistling sound.
It came around 8 a.m. Sunday, a slow-building whistle that was eventually swirling all around her home in Easterly Lakes in Watson. Soon after, Diane and her husband Terry made ready to barricade themselves in a hallway closet, even putting a bed inside.
Shortly after hearing the sound, an elm tree in their front yard in Easterly Lakes was ripped down, one of several trees and shrubs that were tossed aside as high winds and heavy rains swept over Livingston Parish Sunday afternoon.
“It was a pretty elm,” Diane said. “[Terry] actually wants to try to plant it back in the hole.”
Reports of tornadoes spread across news outlets and social media Sunday as the effects of Barry were still felt throughout south Louisiana a day after the storm made landfall.
As reported earlier, Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks said most of the reported tornadoes had “remained in the clouds” without a touchdown. He and Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry reported minor yard damages, with no substantial damages having been reported as of yet.
But heavy winds and rains still caused some damage to residential structures, yards, and trees over the last two days.
Al Fugler, an 87-year-old man who lives on Hwy. 16 near Live Oak High, said a pecan tree his family planted many years ago was torn down Friday night. On Sunday, it was still lying across a fence facing the highway as winds picked up near his home again.
“I don’t think a tornado touched, but it felt pretty close,” he said.
Denham Springs resident Robert Pace said a tree fell across a neighboring home sometime Saturday. The home, located on Magnolia Beach Road, has been vacant since around the Great Flood of 2016, Pace said.
A tornado watch remains in effect in Livingston Parish until 7 p.m. Sunday, while a flash flood warning is in effect until 7 a.m. on Monday, July 15. Livingston Parish official lifted the curfew that had been in place through Sunday at dawn, but Mark Harrell, director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness for the Parish, reiterated that waterways would remain closed for the time being.
As of 4:30 p.m., DEMCO and Entergy reported a combined 27 Livingston Parish residents were out of power, down from about 400 outages reported between the two companies at noon.
