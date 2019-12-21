For anyone who is a fan of specialty meats, Friday came with good news.
Hebert's Cajun Meats, currently located at 9360 Florida Blvd, Suite E in Walker announced on their Facebook page Friday that they would be expanding operations farther into the city limits.
The business posted a picture of a now out-of-business Mexican restaurant on Highway 447 (Walker South) where they will be bringing their business. The announcement also said that the new location would expand the operations into a restaurant and bar, and possibly have drive-thru daiquiris.
The announcement added that an opening date is yet unknown, as the old location will need to be cleaned and re-fitted for the new business.
See the full announcement below.
We have HUGE news! We are expanding! We will be moving to Walker South soon!
We are planning to have a full bar, expand our menu, and still serve you all of the delicious items you’ve loved for years!
P.S. would anybody be interested in drive-thru daiquiris?! 😃
We’ll announce our open date once we figure it out. We have a lot of work to do!
Thank you all for your support in getting us this far. We look forward to many more years of serving the Walker area. ❤️
