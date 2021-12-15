The pilot who died when his helicopter crashed on the Bonnet Carré Spillway Bridge has been identified as a Livingston Parish man, according to authorities.
Joshua Hawley, of Livingston Parish, was the only person on board when his Bell 407 helicopter clipped an Entergy Louisiana transmission line early Tuesday afternoon and crashed onto the eastbound side of the highway near mile marker 212 in St. Charles Parish.
Hawley had departed from Gonzales and was supposed to pick up multiple passengers in New Orleans, according to the director from the Lakefront Airport.
Sections of I-10 and I-55 were closed for about 10 hours after the crash as authorities responded to the fiery wreckage. Power was briefly cut off to 20,000 customers, according to Entergy.
There were no other reported injuries in the incident.
This is an ongoing investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board, with assistance from the Federal Aviation Administration.
The St. Charles Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed Hawley’s identity Wednesday, saying it had help from the family.
According to East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Hawley was a former Emergency Medical Services employee who served the EMS Department for four years.
“[Hawley] was a valuable member of our City-Parish team,” Broome said in a statement. “Please join me in keeping his family, friends, and colleagues lifted in prayer as they navigate this loss. His memory will remain in the hearts of our residents for many years to come.”
