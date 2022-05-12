During a marathon of a meeting, the Livingston Parish Council did what had previously seemed unthinkable.
It put a halt on new development.
The Livingston Parish Council approved a temporary moratorium Thursday, a move that followed much outcry from residents complaining that the recent influx of large subdivisions are negatively impacting the fast-growing parish.
The parish-wide moratorium — which pauses both commercial and residential developments — will last for 60 days, though another 30 can be added by resolution, if needed. It was originally set for 12 months south of Interstate-12 before being amended.
The ordinance does not pertain to families wanting to subdivide their land for children or other family members, the only exception to the moratorium.
Council members hope the pause in new development will give them time to pass new ordinances that promote “responsible growth.”
The moratorium passed by a 7-2 vote, with council members Gerald McMorris and Randy Delatte voting against it.
McMorris and Delatte, two long-time proponents of a moratorium, said they weren’t against the halt in the development but the amended ordinance itself. They said they supported a substitute motion from Councilman Shane Mack to halt only subdivisions with and without improvements, since those are the developments they believe are responsible for the issues residents have long complained about.
But Councilman Maurice Keen made another substitute motion after Mack to shut down all development in the entire parish, an amendment that was narrowly approved by a 5-4 vote.
The amended ordinance then passed.
“We have a 60-day moratorium on everything,” Chairman Jeff Ard said after the vote.
Residents have packed Livingston Parish Council meetings over the last few months to voice their opposition to the rise in new developments, which they claim are the reasons for worsening problems regarding traffic, drainage, and overpopulation in schools.
Those concerns have only grown stronger in the wake of proposed subdivisions that would bring hundreds of new lots to the once-rural parish — a parish that reported the state’s seventh-fastest growth rate in the 2020 census and has exploded by 50,000 residents since 2000.
Many have expressed lingering fears from the historic August 2016 flood that devastated much of the parish. When McMorris asked whose home flooded nearly six years ago, about half of those in attendance raised their hands.
In an attempt to control the rise in new developments, council members have spent months working to bolster regulations to promote “good growth” in the parish. While some have openly called for a moratorium, others have tried to strengthen building regulations that better protect residents while also allowing for development.
The council took one of its most drastic steps at controlling development last year when it established multiple zoning categories, a first in the parish. Earlier this year, councilmen received their first rough drafts of their zoning maps.
But with the implementation of a zoning ordinance likely months — and possibly another year — away, residents have begged the council to put a stop to development until the new ordinances are in place.
Discussion on the moratorium took up nearly the first 90 minutes of Thursday’s four-hour meeting. Most of the complaints pertained to the effect the new subdivisions would have on the school system, which is facing issues with overcrowding and a teacher shortage, problems that could ultimately affect the quality of one of the state’s highest-rated districts.
Cecil Harris, president of the Livingston Parish School Board, called the lack of new teachers “a serious problem,” saying recent job fairs yielded a few dozen applicants from Southeastern and LSU as opposed to the hundreds in previous years.
Harris said about one-third of the system’s 1,800 teachers are eligible for retirement and can “walk out today,” and about 50 percent are within 10 years of retirement.
And there are “zero” new teachers to replace them, Harris said.
Though Harris noted that several of the district’s schools are at or near capacity, he said the teacher shortage — a problem felt across the state — is the biggest challenge the school system faces, one that will have long-lasting effects.
“This is a more serious problem than this capacity thing,” Harris said. “We aren’t gonna have teachers to teach our kids in 20 years.”
Jeremy Aydell, a French Settlement native and graduate of the high school, said the school system is what brings many people to the parish and wondered how the district would be able to adequately teach the hundreds of new students the subdivisions would bring.
“The school system is the best thing we have here,” Aydell said. “If we take away that, why would anyone want to move here?”
Jason Dyess, a local resident, also noted the district’s teacher shortage but pointed to the parish’s lack of infrastructure that would be placed on current residents to remedy, should the subdivisions move forward.
“Everything is gonna come back on us,” Dyess said, leading to applause from the packed council chambers. “Taxes, taxes, taxes. I’m tired of people moving in here and getting rich off my back.”
The moratorium awaits the signature of Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks, who has long voiced his opposition to a moratorium but has since softened that stance. During Thursday’s meeting, Ard said he spoke with Ricks earlier in the day and got confirmation that the parish president “would not veto a 60-day moratorium.”
Ricks has vetoed two ordinances in the last several weeks, one pertaining to building lines and setbacks and another regarding density requirements in subdivisions.
In a statement to The News, Ricks said he will support a 60-day moratorium and lauded the council for “continuing to work extremely hard to find a resolution to the rapid growth in our Parish in order to allow growth but grow responsibly by changing our Parish ordinances in order to protect our residents from as much traffic and drainage issues possible.”
“Apparently, in order to slow growth down until they get the ordinances in place they feel like a temporary moratorium will allow them the necessary time to do this,” Ricks said. “I will support their decision for a 60 day moratorium and applaud their efforts in this regard.”
Many residents said they are not against development but would like it done in a way that doesn’t negatively affect “the health, safety, and welfare” of those already living in the parish.
“We want more people to come in, but we want it done responsibly,” one woman said. “We’re asking for a moratorium. Help us.”
