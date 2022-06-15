With much of south Louisiana facing extreme heat and dangerous heat indices, it’s important for everyone to take precautions against heat-related illness.
Each year, Acadian Ambulance responds to thousands of heat-related emergencies and dehydration calls. Those especially vulnerable include young children, elderly people, and those with existing lung conditions such as asthma.
Acadian Ambulance has provided the following safety tips to help everyone protect themselves and others this summer.
Clothing and Health
-- Wear loose, lightweight, and light-colored clothing.
-- Wear a hat wide enough to protect your face.
-- Apply sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher 30 minutes prior to going out. Continue to reapply it according to direction.
-- Start hydrating before you go outside and stay hydrated throughout the day.
-- Drink cool, nonalcoholic beverages.
-- Drinking sports drinks help replace valuable salt and minerals lost by sweating.
-- Ensure that others with you stay hydrated as well.
-- Take frequent rest breaks.
-- Take cool showers or baths.
-- Be aware of the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. See them below.
Outdoors
-- Never leave people or pets in a closed vehicle.
-- Find shade.
-- Try to avoid high-energy activities or work, especially during midday heat. Try to complete outdoor activities in the morning or evening, out of direct sun.
Indoors
-- Use your oven less to help reduce the temperature in your home.
-- If possible, seek an air-conditioned environment
-- If you don't have air conditioning, consider visiting an air-conditioned shopping mall or public library to cool off.
-- If possible, remain indoors in the heat of the day.
Pets
-- If pets are outside, make sure they have plenty of cool water and access to comfortable shade. Keep food and water in the shade. Asphalt and dark pavement can be very hot to your pet’s feet.
Others
-- Check on family members, friends and neighbors, especially the elderly.
More information available at: https://acadianambulance.com/heat-safety/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.