A flood warning remains for some portions of Livingston Parish as river stages drop following last week’s severe weather, according to the National Weather Service.
The warning will be in effect until 4:40 p.m. Tuesday and continues for the following rivers in Livingston Parish:
-- Amite River at French Settlement affecting Ascension and Livingston parishes
-- Amite River at Port Vincent affecting Ascension and Livingston parishes
As of Saturday afternoon, there are three points in or around the parish above flood stage: The Amite River at Port Vincent, French Settlement, and Bayou Manchac Point.
Officials have yet to reopen local waterways to recreational traffic after closing them "until further notice" last week.
Below are the current stages and projected crests affecting Livingston Parish, per the National Weather Service:
Amite River at Port Vincent
Current Stage: 8.78 feet (as of 2:15 p.m. Monday, April 19)
Flood Stage: 8 feet
Crest: 9.47 feet (reached 6:30 a.m. Sunday, April 18)
Amite River at French Settlement
Current Stage: 5.01 feet (as of 3 p.m. Monday, April 19)
Flood Stage: 4 feet
Crest: 5.09 feet (reached 4:45 p.m. Sunday, April 18)
Amite River at Bayou Manchac Point
Current Stage: 11.4 feet (as of 2:45 p.m. Monday, April 19)
Flood Stage: 9 feet
Crest: 12.7 feet (reached 6:22 a.m. Sunday, April 18)
Amite River at Magnolia
Current Stage: 37.99 feet (as of 3 p.m. Monday, April 19)
Flood Stage: 48 feet
Crest: 43.11 feet (reached 3:15 a.m. Saturday, April 17)
Amite River at Denham Springs
Current Stage: 27.37 feet (as of 3 p.m. Monday, April 19)
Flood Stage: 29.0 feet
Crest: 31.47 feet (reached 12:15 p.m. Saturday, April 17)
Amite River at Maurepas
Current Stage: 3.73 feet (as of 3 p.m. Monday, April 19)
Flood Stage: 4 feet
Crest: 4.08 feet (reached 3:15 a.m. Saturday, April 17)
Tickfaw River at Holden
Current Stage: 13.79 feet (as of 2:45 p.m. Monday, April 19)
Flood Stage: 15 feet
Crest: 16.25 feet (reached 7 a.m. Saturday, April 17)
Tickfaw River at Springfield
Current Stage: 4.09 feet (as of 9 a.m. Monday, April 19)
Flood Stage: Unknown
Crest: 4.59 feet (reached 8 a.m. Saturday, April 17)
