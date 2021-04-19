Amite River
Aerial view of the Amite River at Watson

 The News file photo

A flood warning remains for some portions of Livingston Parish as river stages drop following last week’s severe weather, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning will be in effect until 4:40 p.m. Tuesday and continues for the following rivers in Livingston Parish:

-- Amite River at French Settlement affecting Ascension and Livingston parishes

-- Amite River at Port Vincent affecting Ascension and Livingston parishes

As of Saturday afternoon, there are three points in or around the parish above flood stage: The Amite River at Port Vincent, French Settlement, and Bayou Manchac Point.

Officials have yet to reopen local waterways to recreational traffic after closing them "until further notice" last week.

Below are the current stages and projected crests affecting Livingston Parish, per the National Weather Service:

Amite River at Port Vincent

Current Stage: 8.78 feet (as of 2:15 p.m. Monday, April 19)

Flood Stage: 8 feet

Crest: 9.47 feet (reached 6:30 a.m. Sunday, April 18)

Amite River at French Settlement

Current Stage: 5.01 feet (as of 3 p.m. Monday, April 19)

Flood Stage: 4 feet

Crest: 5.09 feet (reached 4:45 p.m. Sunday, April 18)

Amite River at Bayou Manchac Point

Current Stage: 11.4 feet (as of 2:45 p.m. Monday, April 19)

Flood Stage: 9 feet

Crest: 12.7 feet (reached 6:22 a.m. Sunday, April 18)

Amite River at Magnolia

Current Stage: 37.99 feet (as of 3 p.m. Monday, April 19)

Flood Stage: 48 feet

Crest: 43.11 feet (reached 3:15 a.m. Saturday, April 17)

Amite River at Denham Springs

Current Stage: 27.37 feet (as of 3 p.m. Monday, April 19)

Flood Stage: 29.0 feet

Crest: 31.47 feet (reached 12:15 p.m. Saturday, April 17)

Amite River at Maurepas

Current Stage: 3.73 feet (as of 3 p.m. Monday, April 19)

Flood Stage: 4 feet

Crest: 4.08 feet (reached 3:15 a.m. Saturday, April 17)

Tickfaw River at Holden

Current Stage: 13.79 feet (as of 2:45 p.m. Monday, April 19)

Flood Stage: 15 feet

Crest: 16.25 feet (reached 7 a.m. Saturday, April 17)

Tickfaw River at Springfield

Current Stage: 4.09 feet (as of 9 a.m. Monday, April 19)

Flood Stage: Unknown

Crest: 4.59 feet (reached 8 a.m. Saturday, April 17)

