A flood warning remains in effect at various points in Livingston Parish as river stages continue to rise from this week’s severe weather, according to the National Weather Service.
The warning will be in effect until Tuesday morning. A flash flood watch is also in effect for portions of southeast Louisiana, including Livingston Parish, until 1 a.m. Sunday.
On Thursday, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a state of emergency in response to the severe weather hitting the state.
In a local move, officials from Livingston and Ascension parishes closed all waterways to recreational traffic “until further notice.”
The flood warning continues for the following rivers in or around Livingston Parish:
-- Amite River at Maurepas affecting Livingston Parish
-- Amite River at French Settlement affecting Ascension and Livingston parishes
-- Tickfaw River near Holden affecting Livingston Parish
-- Tickfaw River near Montpelier affecting St. Helena Parish
-- Amite River at Denham Springs affecting Livingston and East Baton Rouge parishes
-- Amite River at Bayou Manchac Point affecting East Baton Rouge Parish
-- Amite River at Port Vincent affecting Ascension and Livingston parishes
As of Saturday afternoon, there are six points in or around the parish above flood stage: The Amite River at Denham Springs, Port Vincent, French Settlement, Bayou Manchac Point, and Maurepas; the Tickfaw River at Holden. Only the Amite River at Bayou Manchac Point is projected to reach “Moderate” flooding, while the rest are expected to stay in “Minor” flooding.
Below are the current stages and projected crests affecting Livingston Parish:
Amite River at Denham Springs
Current Stage: 31.47 feet (as of 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17)
Flood Stage: 29.0 feet
Projected Crest: 32.0 feet (7 p.m. Saturday, April 17)
Amite River at French Settlement
Current Stage: 4.85 feet (as of 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17)
Flood Stage: 4 feet
Projected Crest: 5.3 feet (7 p.m. Monday, April 19)
Amite River at Port Vincent
Current Stage: 9.26 feet (as of 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17)
Flood Stage: 8 feet
Projected Crest: 9.9 feet (7 a.m. Monday, April 19)
Amite River at Bayou Manchac Point
Current Stage: 12.5 feet (as of 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17)
Flood Stage: 9 feet
Projected Crest: 13.5 feet (1 p.m. Sunday, April 18)
Amite River at Magnolia
Current Stage: 43.11 feet (as of 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17)
Flood Stage: 48 feet
Projected Crest: 43.3 feet (7 a.m. Sunday, April 18)
Amite River at Maurepas
Current Stage: 4.08 feet (as of 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17)
Flood Stage: 4 feet
Projected Crest: 4.2 feet (7 a.m. Monday, April 19)
Tickfaw River at Holden
Current Stage: 16.25 feet (as of 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17)
Flood Stage: 15 feet
Projected Crest: 16.5 feet (7 p.m. Saturday, April 17)
Tickfaw River at Springfield
Current Stage: 4.59 feet (as of 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17)
Flood Stage: Unknown
Projected Crest: Unknown
