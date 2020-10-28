With hours until Hurricane Zeta makes landfall, officials are urging the public to complete storm preparations by Wednesday morning.
After strengthening overnight, Hurricane Zeta is now expected to be a Category 2 storm when it makes landfall in southeast Louisiana, with winds exceeding 100 mph. Conditions are expected to quickly deteriorate this afternoon/evening.
Zeta is predicted to strike the state Wednesday afternoon, and widespread power outages and downed trees are expected.
Here is a list of hurricane supplies to help you make it through the storm.
-- A three to five-day supply of water (one gallon per person per day) and food that won't spoil
-- A supply of face coverings, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes due to COVID-19 concerns
-- One change of clothing and footwear per person, and one blanket or sleeping bag per person
-- A first aid kit that includes your family's prescription medications
-- Emergency tools including a battery-powered radio, flashlight and plenty of extra batteries
-- An extra set of car keys and a credit card, cash or traveler's checks
-- Sanitation supplies
-- Special items for infant, elderly or disabled family members
-- An extra pair of glasses
-- Important family documents in a portable, waterproof container
-- Mess kits, paper cups, plates and plastic utensils, paper towels
-- Paper and pencil
-- Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children
-- Infant formula and diapers
-- Pet food and water
