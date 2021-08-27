With the brunt of hurricane season arriving, forecasters are urging people to make preparations, review hurricane plans, and gather any necessary supplies to ride out a storm.
More tips on weather and preparedness can be found on the Facebook and Twitter accounts for the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP).
GOHSEP also has conversations on all aspects of emergency management on the “Get A Game Plan” podcast. Emergency alerts are available on most smartphones and tablets by downloading the new Alert FM App, which is free for basic service.
The Get A Game Plan App is another resource available to help you and your family prepare for any type of emergency. You can download the Louisiana Emergency Preparedness Guide and find other information at www.getagameplan.org.
For updates on road conditions, people visit www.511.la.org.
Here is a list of supplies to help you make it through the storm:
-- A three to five-day supply of water (one gallon per person per day) and food that won't spoil
-- A supply of face coverings, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes due to COVID-19 concerns
-- One change of clothing and footwear per person, and one blanket or sleeping bag per person
-- A first aid kit that includes your family's prescription medications
-- Emergency tools including a battery-powered radio, flashlight and plenty of extra batteries
-- An extra set of car keys and a credit card, cash or traveler's checks
-- Sanitation supplies
-- Special items for infant, elderly or disabled family members
-- An extra pair of glasses
-- Important family documents in a portable, waterproof container
-- Mess kits, paper cups, plates and plastic utensils, paper towels
-- Paper and pencil
-- Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children
-- Infant formula and diapers
-- Pet food and water
