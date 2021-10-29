This weekend, it’ll be time to trick-or-treat — though the actual time will depend on where you are in the parish.
With Halloween hitting this weekend, cities and towns have set their own trick-or-treat times for their communities in Livingston Parish.
In Denham Springs and Walker, trick-or-treating will be observed from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.
For the rest of the parish — including the communities of Livingston, Albany, French Settlement, and unincorporated areas — trick-or-treating will be observed one day earlier, from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.
Here are some Halloween safety tips from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
-- Don’t enter homes of those you don’t know.
-- Wear reflective-type costumes/clothing.
-- Utilize flashlights or glow-sticks.
-- Always trick-or-treat with a group. Never alone.
-- Children should be supervised by a trusted adult.
-- Look both ways before crossing the street.
-- Don’t walk in the middle of the roadway.
-- Use established walkways when possible.
-- Parents should perform a visual inspection of any candy before it is consumed.
-- Drivers need to be cautious on all roadways to avoid trick-or-treaters.
-- Sex offenders are not allowed to participate in any Halloween activities (visit www.lsp.org and search the “Sex Offender Registry” for areas to avoid).
Trick-or-treating will be observed from 6-8 p.m. in Denham Springs, Walker, Springfield, Livingston, Albany, and all other unincorporated areas of the parish.
Last week, the Livingston Parish Council voted to bump trick-or-treat hours in areas outside incorporated municipalities to 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.
The council’s action temporarily sets aside an ordinance adopted in 2010 to establish the date and time for trick-or-treating in Livingston Parish.
Within the Village of French Settlement and the Town of Livingston, trick-or-treat hours will mirror those set by the Parish Council, leaders from both areas recently announced.
The City of Denham Springs and City of Walker differ from the rest of the parish, with trick-or-treat hours spanning 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.
Get those costumes and candy bags ready: Trick-or-treat time is almost here in Livingston Parish.
With Halloween hitting this Saturday, cities and towns have recently announced trick-or-treat times in Livingston Parish.
Trick-or-treating will be observed from 6-8 p.m. in Denham Springs, Walker, Springfield, Livingston, Albany, and all other unincorporated areas of the parish.
Last month, Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks said there would be no restrictions on trick-or-treating for Halloween within Livingston Parish. In his statement, Ricks said he would not issue “any directives in regard to the public’s participation in Halloween activities,” a concern for many amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Ricks did, however, encourage the public to be vigilant and responsible if they choose to take part in the festivities.
Local leaders are also encouraging people to wear masks when out in public.
Here are some Halloween safety tips that have been previously released by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
-- Don’t enter homes of those you don’t know.
-- Wear reflective-type costumes/clothing.
-- Utilize flashlights or glow-sticks.
-- Always trick-or-treat with a group. Never alone.
-- Children should be supervised by a trusted adult.
-- Look both ways before crossing the street.
-- Don’t walk in the middle of the roadway.
-- Use established walkways when possible.
-- Parents should perform a visual inspection of any candy before it is consumed.
-- Drivers need to be cautious on all roadways to avoid trick-or-treaters.
-- Sex offenders are not allowed to participate in any Halloween activities (visit www.lsp.org and search the “Sex Offender Registry” for areas to avoid).
