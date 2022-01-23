A high-ranking official in the Walker Police Department has been arrested on a domestic violence-related charge, according to online booking records.
Captain Chris Dufour, 50, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on one count of domestic abuse battery Sunday. He has since bonded out.
According to a statement from the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a home located outside the city limits of Walker in response to a domestic disturbance around 3 a.m. Sunday.
Dufour was arrested as a result of the investigation, which the Sheriff's Office said is ongoing. No other information was available.
Dufour has been a member of the Walker Police Department for more than 20 years and has both officer and administrative experience, according to a 2016 report published by The News. He unsuccessfully ran for police chief in 2016, losing in a runoff to current Chief David Addison.
According to Walker Police Department spokesman John Sharp, Dufour "has been relieved of duty pending the satisfactory disposition of the charge against him."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.