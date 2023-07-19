High temps, overcrowding, few adoptions: The Denham Springs Animal Shelter continues to work through ‘rough summer’

About every hour during the day, the outdoor kennel area at the Denham Springs Animal Shelter gets hosed down.
With heat indexes regularly in the triple digits amid a prolonged heat wave across southeast Louisiana, it’s the best relief the dogs can get — though some enjoy the water more than others.
“He loves the water,” said shelter worker Payton Powell as she sprayed Walter, a 2-year-old black lab mix.
“But those other two,” Powell continued, nodding toward two dogs one kennel over, “hate it.”
Janay Porter, who has worked at the shelter for almost three years, said she has spent much of her work day this summer spraying everything down at the outdoor kennels. She drenches the concrete, kennel roof coverings, and beds, temporarily cooling off the dry area.
At some point, she takes the hose to the dogs themselves.
“We’re using a lot of water,” Porter joked Tuesday afternoon.
The Denham Springs Animal Shelter has had to get creative this summer after multiple obstacles hit the facility at the end of Bowman Street.
Not only has the shelter had to work around extreme temperatures, it has had to do so during a period of high occupancy and lower-than-normal adoptions. Additionally, the shelter was forced to briefly close after a COVID-19 outbreak swept through the staff.
“It’s been a rough summer,” said director Rachel Boutwell. “But we’re gonna do whatever it takes to care for our animals.”
‘It hit us fast’
On Friday, July 7, two employees at the Denham Springs Animal Shelter tested positive for COVID-19.
The next day, there were three more positive tests.
By Monday, that number had nearly doubled.
“It hit us fast,” Boutwell said. “I lost track after that.”
The COVID-19 outbreak forced the shelter to temporarily close to the public, news that Mayor Gerard Landry told the City Council during its first July meeting.
In that meeting, Landry said, of the shelter’s three full-time employees and 18 part-time employees, nine had tested positive for COVID-19, and others who tested negative were showing symptoms.
“It’s been a tough week for them,” Landry said.
Though many on the staff were sick or had COVID-19, Boutwell said they had enough able bodies to tend to the dozens of animals housed at the shelter. Workers would come in twice a day to feed the animals, give them their medications, clean them, let out of their kennels, and cool them off.
“Whoever was healthy enough to come in would come in,” Boutwell said. “We had skeleton crews with the cats and dogs. I had a few people working several days without days off. But we got through it.”
The shelter reopened to the public on Monday, July 17, bringing one obstacle to an end. But the shelter continues to deal with two bigger challenges — the summer heat and too many animals.
‘Pup-sicles’
In late June, a few volunteers arrived at the animal shelter with a treat — a snack made of beef broth and watermelon, frozen in a small cup, with a milk bone as the handle.
The young volunteers playfully called them “pup-sicles” and gave them to every dog at the shelter. They were a hit.
“The dogs absolutely loved them,” Boutwell said.
With the extended heat wave making life at the shelter more difficult, the community has reached out with support, Boutwell said. But that help, she stressed, needs to continue until the summer heat ends and the shelter reaches a more reasonable number of animals.
In recent years, the shelter has averaged around 60 adult dogs at one time, a manageable figure since the facility is built to accommodate around 80, Boutwell said. But this summer, the shelter has regularly had more than 100 dogs in its care — a number that doesn’t include recent litters of puppies and cats.
But while the shelter’s census continues to be high, dog adoptions continue to be low. Boutwell said the shelter averages between 10 and 12 adoptions per month. In June, there were seven.
“It always gets this hot, but it’s been awhile since we’ve had this many animals,” Boutwell said.
The high occupancy rate coupled with low adoptions is not a problem only felt at the Denham Springs shelter, Boutwell said.
“You talk to any shelter or rescue, they’re getting animals left and right,” Boutwell said. “The adoptions aren’t going as quickly as they used to be. We don’t know why that is.”
Boutwell said her staff goes to great lengths to keep the animals as comfortable as possible, on top of the typical care they provide.
They spray down the outdoor kennels, run sprinklers on roofs, rotate the animals in and out of the shelter’s air-conditioned areas, restrict certain areas that get too hot, and bring the dogs to grassy lots to give them a break from the hot concrete. Dozens of fans pointed at the kennels are blowing around the clock.
Still, there is only so much that can be done.
“There is no relief from the heat,” Boutwell said.
Thankfully, Boutwell said, the public has responded to the shelter’s call for help. About 15 dogs are in foster care, meaning they are temporarily being housed in the homes of regular citizens. A rescue — Friends of the Animals in Baton Rouge — recently took another six under its care. Some of those dogs, Boutwell said, have been adopted.
But with another wave of heat expected to linger in the coming days and weeks, the shelter is still in need of foster families and volunteers to come to the shelter.
“The public has been great and really responsive to helping us,” Boutwell said. “We just need it to continue.”
Those interested in helping the Denham Springs Animal Shelter can call the facility at (225) 664-4472 or message the “Denham Springs Animal Shelter” Facebook page.
