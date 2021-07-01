‘His dream of being famous has been granted’ | Special needs athlete completes grueling triathlon

Christopher Ballard took out the small calendar and flipped through the pages, proudly showing off the many exercises he had completed from January until this day in late June.
Many of the workouts were simple enough in the first two months, though not easy: A one-mile bike ride one day, swimming and walking the next, some stretching the day after. In February, Ballard made a note to himself: “Drink more water and eat more fruits/vegetables.”
Things picked up in March, when his trainer had him swim 1700 meters in one day, along with other exercises on other days. That grew to 1800 meters in a day in April, and then two-a-day training sessions when school ended in May.
“There are no off days,” his mother, Mary Ballard, said. “He does something everyday.”
The biggest “something” came on June 27, which had just two words — all caps — in Christopher’s personal calendar, followed by a single exclamation point: “RACE DAY!”
All the training, all the sweat, and all the pain was worth it in the end for Ballard, a 25-year-old Denham Springs native who has Down syndrome, when he completed a grueling triathlon last weekend.
Christopher was one of more than 300 competitors who took part in Freedom Fest, a trying physical and mental test that includes a 400-meter swim, a 10-mile bicycle ride, and a two-mile run on the banks of False River in New Roads.
He took it all in stride.
Wearing No. 322, Christopher sped up as he neared the finish, which was lined with American flags on both sides. Onlookers cheered him on as he drew close to the end and broke out into applause when he crossed the finish line and threw both arms in the air.
His mother said he was the first person with special needs to compete in the event.
Christopher turned into a celebrity that day and took too many pictures to count the rest of the afternoon, with more and more people wanting a moment with the triathlon’s most popular competitor this year. Photos and videos of him soon began circulating on social media before finding their way to local news stations.
“His dream of being famous has been granted today,” Mary said.
For Christopher, it was the latest achievement in a life that’s been full of them.
A 2016 graduate of Denham Springs High, Christopher won numerous medals participating in Special Olympics over the years. Some of his sports included track and field, swimming, powerlifting, bicycling, horseshoes and bowling.
He currently plays baseball at Walker’s Challenger Field.
Christopher is in his third year in Southeastern Louisiana University’s Lions Connected program, an inclusive post-secondary educational program for individuals with intellectual disabilities. When Christopher isn’t in class during his days on campus, he’s usually playing basketball or flag football. His mother said he has one year remaining in the program.
Christopher also became the first person with a disability to be a member of Delta Tau Delta, a fraternity his younger brother is also in. Christopher was initiated in his own ceremony, and his frat brothers have since regularly showed up to his basketball and flag football games.
The fraternity members even showed up at the hospital to support Christopher following a recent surgery.
“Brotherly love,” Christopher said with a smile.
“They told him on the day of his ceremony that he picked up a whole bunch of new brothers,” Mary recalled.
Along with college life, Christopher also works at Carter’s Supermarket on Fridays and is “really active” in his church.
“He keeps a full schedule,” Mary said.
The schedule got even more full over the last six months as Christopher dove head-first into training for the triathlon. According to Mary, family friend Tiffany Landreneau is the one who suggested Christopher attempt the competition. Landreneau met Christopher when he swam for the Special Olympics, and they have maintained a close relationship ever since.
But Chris wasn’t the only one Landreneau said should do the triathlon.
“Tiffany said to Chris, ‘How about we get your mom to do it, too?’” Mary recalled with a laugh. “I was like, ‘Thanks a lot, Tiffany.’ So we both got conned into going.”
Christopher started training in January, about two months after Landreneau urged him to participate in the triathlon. She bought Christopher a calendar and wrote down what he had to do each day. Mary kept a larger calendar in the house that is updated weekly, but Christopher also kept a smaller calendar in his room next to his water bottle.
When the summer started, Landreneau doubled up the training as the triathlon drew near. Christopher spent the last several weeks working out twice a day, once in the morning and once in the evening.
“He’s up before I am,” Mary joked.
For swimming, Christopher would normally train at PARDS, where even the lifeguards constantly marvel at how focused his training is. One of his brothers tried to swim with him but soon found he couldn’t keep up with his aquatic sibling.
“His brother tried to quit, but Christopher told him, ‘You can do all things through Christ who strengthens you,’” Mary recalled. “His brother said, ‘I couldn’t get out after that.’”
For his biking and running exercise, Christopher did most of that on his street and up and down driveways.
Back and forth.
Back and forth.
Back and forth.
“You see this little dead end street?” Mary said from their front porch. “You know how many times you gotta go back and forth to get six miles?”
“I love it,” Christopher responded.
It all culminated on Sunday, when Christopher completed the triathlon, along with Landreneau. Following the race, Landreneau and Chris put a medal around each other’s neck.
Along with Landreneau, Christopher celebrated the feat with his parents and other family members and friends, including some who brought signs that read, “Don’t Stop Christopher, You Rock,” or “Geaux Christopher.”
Mary, who also completed the race, called it an “emotional” day that “couldn’t have went better.”
Days before the triathlon, before he became a local celebrity, Christopher and his mother sat on their front porch before getting ready to leave for another practice. As they talked about the constant training schedules and the upcoming event, the conversation turned into a response to the following question:
Would you encourage others with special needs to get out there and get involved in activities, like a triathlon, work, or school?
The answer, from both mother and son, was a resounding, ‘Yes.” Mary even recalled her own experience letting her son experience life.
“The biggest fear about having someone like Christopher is wondering if the world is going to accept him,” Mary said. “When he started working, I was a mess. I was in the store all the time just shopping and listening. But he did it.
“One day they called us and wanted to bring him to see a movie. They picked him up and brought him to the movies and went and got something to eat after because they knew he was excited about that movie. The world has come a long way from how it used to be. It’s still not perfect, but it’s come a long way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.