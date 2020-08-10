A boy from Denham Springs is using his birthday money to protect his heroes.

Samuel Sanchez, who will celebrate his birthday at the end of the month, is raising money to purchase bullet-proof vests for local law enforcement officers, continuing a mission he started last year.

The fundraiser can be found on the “I Love That Cop” Facebook page, which is filled with photos of Sanchez — dressed in his own police uniform — hanging with the people whose footsteps he hopes to follow when he grows up.

So far, at least 33 people have donated $3,350 toward his birthday cause, which aims to raise $4,500 to purchase three Angel Armor vests, priced at around $1,500 apiece.

This is the second straight year Sanchez, who turns 9 on Aug. 31, is raising funds to buy the special bullet-proof vests, which are said to be lighter than others while also providing better protection.

He bought one vest as a surprise for a Baton Rouge police officer last year but has already been able to double that this year. As of Monday, Samuel has raised enough money to buy two vests for the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies, who have been fitted for the vests.

Despite already surpassing last year’s total, Sanchez isn’t ready to stop just yet.

“His heart is really just to show love and support to our men and women blue,” his mother, Tiffany, told The News. “To Samuel, law enforcement are his heroes, and his mission is to see his heroes protected.”

Samuel’s obsession with law enforcement began on his fifth birthday after he opened a present from his grandparents. Inside was his own police uniform, one his mother said he rarely takes off.

“That was what he wanted to wear from then on out,” she said with a laugh.

Samuel dressed in his uniform a few months later when he attended a funeral procession for East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s deputy Lt. Shawn Anderson, who was killed while responding to a call in March 2017.

As Anderson’s procession passed by spectators and well-wishers on Interstate 12, Samuel stood at attention the whole time, holding a flag in one hand while giving a salute with the other. Photos of Samuel’s act later circulated on social media and even led to a segment on a local news station.

Samuel visits with cops regularly and has formed fast friendships with officers from departments across the state, his mother said. He posts many of those encounters on the Facebook page, “I Love That Cop,” which is filled with photos and videos of Samuel and his “big buddies.”

One photo shows a wall filled with more than 100 police patches, hats, and other law enforcement memorabilia. That collection grew last month when a police officer gave Samuel a keychain in honor of Cpl. Shane Totty, the Baton Rouge police officer who died when a pickup truck plowed into his motorcycle during a funeral procession in early 2019.

Another post on the Facebook page leads to a Youtube video in which Samuel, who wants to be a preacher as well as a cop, is speaking to the congregation at Family Chapel in Walker. The young preacher gave a rousing 5-minute sermon that received several rounds of applause.

After Samuel finished, the congregation took up an offering and donated $775 toward his birthday cause.

“He spoke and shared his vision of raising funds for vests for officers,” his mother said. “It was just in his heart to do it.”

Samuel’s fundraiser will run through his birthday, his mother said, with all proceeds going directly to Capital Area Law Enforcement Foundation (CALEF), a non-profit organization that raises money to buy protective gear for first responders. The organization formed after the shooting deaths of three Baton Rouge police officers in July 2016.

Former Baton Rouge City Police Chief Pat Englade, who serves as CALEF president, was quoted on Samuel’s Facebook page saying, “For every dollar that you donate to Samuel’s vest fundraiser, The Capital Area Law Enforcement Foundation will match it. Let’s get that 3rd vest.”

“He wants to protect those who protect us,” she said. “To him, they’re his big buddies, and he just wants to make sure they’re safe.”