While it wasn't the nicest of mornings, with rain coming in and out of Livingston Parish, it was a big day for a national chain.
Local officials, chamber staff, and Hobby Lobby officials all descended on Juban Crossing for a Chamber-sponsored ribbon cutting Monday morning, signaling the end of a move for the giant arts and crafts retailer from their O'Neal Lane location, to Livingston Parish.
The store is moving from 1683 ONeal Lane Suite A and relocating to 10230 Cassle Road. Anthony LaMonte is the store manager of the new 55,000 square-foot store, while Rory Tharp - who attended the ribbon cutting - is Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc.'s district manager, according to a Chamber release after the store opened.
“The success of our stores in Louisiana is a good indicator that Denham Springs shoppers will be pleased with the quality, selection and value we offer in the craft and home decor market,” stated Kelly Black, Director of Advertising. “New customers and customers already familiar with the Hobby Lobby shopping experience are eagerly anticipating this store opening.”
According to the release, Hobby Lobby shoppers will be able to enjoy the same benefits, items, and services as they did at the O'Neal Lane location.
Juban store hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hobby Lobby stores are closed on Sunday.
FROM HOBBY LOBBY CORPORATE
In 1970, David and Barbara Green took out a $600 loan to begin making miniature picture frames out of their home. Two years later, the fledgling enterprise opened a 300-square-foot store in Oklahoma City, and Hobby Lobby was born. Today, with more than 850 stores, Hobby Lobby is the largest privately owned arts-and-crafts retailer in the world with over 37,500 employees and operating in forty-six states.
Hobby Lobby is primarily an arts-and-crafts store but also includes hobbies, picture framing, jewelry making, fabrics, floral and wedding supplies, cards and party ware, baskets, wearable art, home accents and holiday merchandise.
Corporate headquarters include over 10 million-square-feet of manufacturing, distribution, and an office complex in Oklahoma City.
Mardel Christian and Education Supply, an affiliate company, offers books, Bibles, gifts, church and education supplies as well as homeschooling curriculum. Hobby Lobby also maintains offices in Hong Kong, Shenzhen, and Yiwu, China.
What began as a $600 start-up, continues to grow and expand–enabling customers across the nation to live a creative life®.
Hobby Lobby's website says they are committed to:
- Honoring the Lord in all we do by operating the company in a manner consistent with Biblical principles.
- Offering our customers exceptional selection and value.
- Serving our employees and their families by establishing a work environment and company policies that build character, strengthen individuals, and nurture families.
- Providing a return on the family’s investment, sharing the Lord’s blessings with our employees, and investing in our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.