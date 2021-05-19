Holden High celebrated the Class of 2021 with its commencement ceremony on Monday, May 17.
During the ceremony, seniors were handed their hard-earned diplomas from Principal Kris Rountree.
Of the 44 seniors who graduated, 17 did so with honors.
Listed below are the names of all Holden High graduates this year.
(Note: *Summa Cum Laude, 3.75 or above; #Magna Cum Laude 3.5 - 3.749)
Hope Christena Bankston*
Brennan Charles Bankston
Taylor Kay Barfield#
Olivia Grace Barnes*
Elizabeth Carolyn Bigner
Hunter Blake Bordelon
Dylan Lane Bradham
Zachary Allan Carroll*
Molly Kayt Collins
Larry Dale Cook III
Kathryn Rose Cornett*
Coley Wade Courtney
Kyleigh Elaina Daniels
Emily Danielle Davidson#
Wanda Coleen Detalente
Jason Alexander Diddon
Nicholas Shane Forbes#
Cali Nicole Green#
Dylan Matthew Gueldner
Aubrey Grace Haltom
Hannah Danielle Harris*
Shelby Wayne Hood
Wesley Allen Hughes
Bailey Michelle Hull*
Preston Ray Jones
Carli Grace Jones*
Ayden Christopher McMorris
Kyrstin Baylie Neal
Veronica Ashely Nieves
Jessie James Page IV#
Colin Wade Pierson
Judah Steven Politz
Sierra Kay Quave#
Naitlyn Kaye Raymond#
Seth Thomas Savoy
Eric Lee Sharp
Gabrielle Nicole Sharp
Allie Elizabeth Smith*
William Scott Stumpf
Sara Beth Torres*
Braeden Micah Wascom*
Hanah Noel Williams
Allison Ruby Wilson
Nathan Michael Vancel
