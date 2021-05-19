Holden High Class of 2021
A graduation ceremony celebrating the Holden High Class of 2021 was held on Monday, May 17, 2021.

 David Gray | The News

Holden High celebrated the Class of 2021 with its commencement ceremony on Monday, May 17.

During the ceremony, seniors were handed their hard-earned diplomas from Principal Kris Rountree.

Of the 44 seniors who graduated, 17 did so with honors.

Listed below are the names of all Holden High graduates this year.

(Note: *Summa Cum Laude, 3.75 or above; #Magna Cum Laude 3.5 - 3.749)

Hope Christena Bankston*

Brennan Charles Bankston

Taylor Kay Barfield#

Olivia Grace Barnes*

Elizabeth Carolyn Bigner

Hunter Blake Bordelon

Dylan Lane Bradham

Zachary Allan Carroll*

Molly Kayt Collins

Larry Dale Cook III

Kathryn Rose Cornett*

Coley Wade Courtney

Kyleigh Elaina Daniels

Emily Danielle Davidson#

Wanda Coleen Detalente

Jason Alexander Diddon

Nicholas Shane Forbes#

Cali Nicole Green#

Dylan Matthew Gueldner

Aubrey Grace Haltom

Hannah Danielle Harris*

Shelby Wayne Hood

Wesley Allen Hughes

Bailey Michelle Hull*

Preston Ray Jones

Carli Grace Jones*

Ayden Christopher McMorris

Kyrstin Baylie Neal

Veronica Ashely Nieves

Jessie James Page IV#

Colin Wade Pierson

Judah Steven Politz

Sierra Kay Quave#

Naitlyn Kaye Raymond#

Seth Thomas Savoy

Eric Lee Sharp

Gabrielle Nicole Sharp

Allie Elizabeth Smith*

William Scott Stumpf

Sara Beth Torres*

Braeden Micah Wascom*

Hanah Noel Williams

Allison Ruby Wilson

Nathan Michael Vancel

