HAMMOND -- Investigators from the Hammond Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division arrested a Holden man for a series of catalytic converters thefts, according to a press release.
Mark Crayton, Jr., 31, was arrested Monday after detectives followed leads from the general public and neighboring agencies that included the St. Tammany and Livingston Parish sheriff’s offices, the Hammond Police Department said.
The investigation started after suspects arrived at various businesses throughout the city before removing the catalytic converters from the vehicles. The suspects were believed to be driving a black truck.
Crayton admitted to the thefts and said others were involved, the Hammond Police Department said, even implicating his father as being a driver in the thefts. A warrant for Mark Crayton, Sr., was issued, the police department said, and a hold was placed on him since he is currently being held in Livingston Parish Detention Center on unrelated charges.
The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are possible. Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact Detective Ronney Domiano, with the Hammond Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, at (985) 277-5739.
People can also reach out via the Hammond Police Department’s Facebook page, by email at Domiano_RJ@hammond.org or by contacting Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.
Anyone who provides useful information may be eligible for a cash reward.
