A Holden man died after his car went airborne and struck a utility pole in a single-vehicle crash in East Feliciana Parish early Tuesday morning, according to Louisiana State Police.
Brandon Martin, 36, was driving a 2015 Audi sedan south on LA 19, south of LA 10, in Ethel around 4 a.m. Tuesday when he tried to pass a vehicle, LSP spokesperson Christian Reed said.
Martin then ran off the road to the left and struck a driveway embankment.
“Upon impact, the vehicle became airborne and struck a utility pole before overturning,” Reed said.
Despite being “properly restrained,” Martin suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, Reed said. Impairment “is not suspected” but routine toxicology samples were taken “and results are pending.”
