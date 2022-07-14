A Holden man has pleaded guilty to the 2021 slaying of a Gonzales man in a drug deal gone wrong, according to Attorney General Jeff Landry.

Colton Boudreaux, 22, pleaded to manslaughter for the killing of 19-year-old Javin Augillard, who died from a gunshot wound in January 2021. He also pleaded guilty to a drug charge.

Boudreaux, who was initially charged with second-degree murder, faces 40 years in prison, Landry said. Sentencing is expected to be July 28.

“My office and I are committed to making Louisiana a safer place and getting justice for crime victims,” Landry said in a statement. “[Wednesday] morning, in a Livingston Parish courtroom, Colton Boudreaux admitted his guilt to manslaughter and possession with intent to distribute.”

In February 2021, deputies were dispatched to the 35000 block of Hwy. 1036 in Holden in reference to a shooting, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said at the time. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the body of one male “believed to have died from injuries caused by a gunshot wound.”

Through the investigation, detectives learned five people traveled from Ascension Parish to Livingston Parish for a drug deal, Ard said. Once at the Holden location, “an altercation erupted leading to both parties exchanging gunfire.”

This resulted in the death of Aguillard and injury to a female victim who was within the residence. Authorities eventually made at least six arrests related to the shooting.

On Thursday, Landry lauded Assistant Attorneys General Jeff Traylor and Winston White “for their exceptional prosecutorial work to obtain this guilty plea, and I pray this conviction will bring some comfort to the victim’s family.”