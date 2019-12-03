HOLDEN -- A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his brother during a dispute in Holden on Tuesday, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The stabbing was reported sometime Tuesday afternoon on Wisconsin Lane in Holden, and it stemmed from an argument between two brothers. One brother, who sustained injuries to the neck and chest area, was transported to a local hospital for surgery. The Sheriff’s Office said he was in “critical condition.”
The other brother has been taken into custody, though the Sheriff’s Office has not released his name or what caused the argument.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
