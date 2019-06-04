HOLDEN – A Holden woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Monday night, according to Louisiana State Police. State Trooper Taylor Scrantz identified the victim as Peggy Hebert, 47.
State Police received a call at 10 p.m. about a crash on La. 1036 north of La. 441, Scrantz said.
The initial investigation found the crash occurred as Hebert was driving a 2003 Ford Expedition eastbound on La. 1036, the Troop A spokesman said.
For unknown reasons, the Expedition ran off the roadway to the right, entered a ditch and struck a tree bordering the roadway, Scrantz said.
The vehicle then became engulfed in flames, he said.
Hebert suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased on scene by the Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office.
Impairment is unknown at this time, but an autopsy and toxicology report will be completed by the Coroner’s Office, Scrantz said.
Due to the severity of the fire, seatbelt usage is unknown at this time, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.