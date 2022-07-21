Firefighters on the east side of Livingston Parish battled a home fire that inflicted “heavy damage” early Thursday morning, first responders said.
In a social media post, Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 2 said firefighters in Albany, Springfield, and Holden were dispatched to a house fire on George White Road around 3 a.m.
“The home received heavy fire damage,” the fire department said.
No one was injured in the fire, and the Red Cross was called to assist the family.
A cause for the fire has not yet been reported.
Acadian Ambulance also helped first responders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.