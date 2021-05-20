Homeowners whose homes sustained damage due to this week’s extreme flooding and severe storms are urged to report their damage through the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness’ (GOHSEP) online damage assessment.
Since Monday, south Louisiana has been battered by torrential rainfall and deadly flash flooding that has already resulted in the deaths of five people. The weather has impacted hundreds of homes in the state, and more rain is expected over the next few days.
In a statement Thursday, Gov. John Bel Edwards encouraged homeowners to report any damage to damage.la.gov by Tuesday, May 25. The self-reporting survey will help local and state emergency managers collect data to move forward with the recovery process.
“Whether there was minor damage or more than a foot of water, we need you to report it to GOHSEP so that we can use this information to plan any request to the federal government for disaster assistance,” Gov. Edwards said.
“Federal relief is not guaranteed, and it is too early to know if any aid will be available, but the first step of the recovery process is assessing the level of damage across the state. Please stay safe as you continue recovering, especially as severe weather may continue through to Friday.”
During a press conference Thursday, Edwards said it is “too early at this point” to know whether federal assurance will be available. That, Edwards said, will depend “on the number of families who are affected, the degree to which they are affected, and if they have insurance available to help them.”
“This is a fluid situation,” Edwards said, “not only because we’re trying to determine the damage that has already been caused, but because the rain continues to fall and will for a while longer.”
Reporting to damage.la.gov does not replace reporting damage to a homeowner’s insurance agency, Edwards said in a statement. Anyone impacted by the severe weather should fill out the survey to report damage to their home. This includes structures only, not vehicles.
The survey is voluntary and does not guarantee any federal disaster relief assistance. It will be beneficial in assisting with the damage assessment process in Louisiana related to this event.
The National Weather Service extended a flash flood warning for much of the Baton Rouge area Thursday while many roads took on water as more rain fell on already-drenched ground.
The warning covers much of East Baton Rouge, northern Ascension, east central Iberville and western Livingston parishes. Between 1.5 and 4 inches of rain has fallen in some places, the NWS said.
Thursday’s rain followed a damaging storm Monday night that dropped more than 13 inches in the Greater Baton Rouge area.
