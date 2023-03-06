Hope Canal Road on Maurepas Swamp Wildlife Management Area (WMA) will close indefinitely March 6 due to construction of the West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Levee Project, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) recently announced.
The boat launch on the road also will no longer be accessible. The St. James Boat Club and Reserve Canal boat launches, which are not on WMA property, provide access to Maurepas Swamp WMA.
Maurepas Swamp WMA, in Ascension, Livingston, St. John the Baptist and St. James parishes, is located approximately 25 miles west of New Orleans, along the south shore of Lake Maurepas west of Sorrento.
For more information on the WMA, go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/maurepas-swamp.
For more information, contact the LDWF Hammond Field Office at 985-543-4777.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.