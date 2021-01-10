Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

Periods of rain. Rain becoming heavy at times overnight. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Rain becoming heavy at times overnight. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.