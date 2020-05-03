The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped on Sunday while the number of patients on ventilators, COVID-19 fatalities, and new cases of the novel coronavirus saw slight increases, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Sunday, the Department of Health reported 1,530 hospitalizations from COVID-19, a drop of 15 from the previous day and 77 over the last two days. The Department of Health also reported 213 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, an increase of five in the last 24 hours.
The overall case count rose to 29,340 across the state, an increase of 200 from the previous day. There are 17,303 “presumed” recoveries from the novel coronavirus, according to the Department of Health.
On Sunday, the Department of Health reported 19 new COVID-19 related fatalities, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,969 with all but nine of the state’s 64 parishes reporting at least one COVID-19 related death.
There have now been 176,160 completed tests, either through the state lab or commercial labs. The vast majority of those tests (95 percent) have been completed through commercial labs, according to the Department of Health.
On Thursday, Gov. John Bel Edwards formally extended Louisiana’s stay-at-home order, which will now run until Friday, May 15. Friday, May 1, would’ve marked the end of the order had Edwards not extended.
In order to move in Phase 1 of reopening the economy, Edwards said Louisiana would have to see a “downward trend” in three factors over a two-week period: people showing COVID-19 symptoms, the number of new COVID-19 cases, and the number of new COVID-19 hospitalizations.
