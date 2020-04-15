The number of hospitalizations and patients on ventilators from the novel coronavirus dropped on Wednesday as the overall statewide case count rose by less than 600 for the fourth straight day, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The number of reported hospitalizations dropped to 1,943 on Wednesday, a decrease of 34 from the day before, while the number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators dropped to 425, a decrease of 11 in one day.
The statewide case count of the novel coronavirus increased by 433 overnight, bringing the statewide total to 21,951, according to the Department of Health. In the last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards said the state is starting to see a “flattening of the curve” in regards to the number of new cases.
Despite the positive news regarding medical capacity and case growth, Wednesday was another deadly day from COVID-19 in Louisiana, which suffered a reported 90 new fatalities from the day before, according to the Department of Health.
This comes one day after the state experienced its deadliest jump to date — 129 deaths, nearly double the previous highest single-day increase. In the last two days, the state has reported 219 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 1,103. Forty-nine out of the state’s 64 parishes are reporting at least one COVID-19 related death, including four in Livingston Parish.
The state has now completed 121,928 tests, either through the state lab or commercial labs. The vast majority of tests (95 percent) have been conducted in commercial labs, according to the Department of Health. Louisiana ranks near the stop nationally in numbers of tests per capita.
Edwards will address the state about the COVID-19 crisis in a press conference at 4 p.m.
