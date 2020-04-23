The number of COVID-19 hospital admissions and patients on ventilators shrunk on Thursday while the statewide death toll from the novel coronavirus rose by 67, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Thursday, the Department of Health reported 1,727 hospitalizations from COVID-19, a drop of 20 from the previous day, and 274 patients on ventilators, a decrease of 13 in the last 24 hours.
The statewide death toll from the coronavirus reached 1,540, with 59 probable deaths. Fifty-two of the state’s 64 parishes are reporting at least one COVID-19 related death, according to the Department of Health.
Across the state, there are now 25,739 reported cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 481 from the previous day.
The state is now reporting 141,858 completed tests, either through the state lab or commercial labs, which are reporting the vast majority of tests (95 percent).
This week, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Louisiana’s COVID-19 dashboard provided by the Department of Health continues to show the Bayou State trending in the right direction for an economic reopening on or around May 1.
That will begin with expanded healthcare offerings for anything deemed “time sensitive” and “essential” such as surgeries, screenings, and dealing with infection.
However, the governor has asked that Louisiana residents "manage their expectations" as the economy begins to reopen. The governor said that the state's internal modeling shows that the Bayou State is trending in the right direction, per federal guidelines, to begin reopening. His current stay-at-home order runs through April 30.
Edwards is scheduled to address the media at 12:30 p.m.
