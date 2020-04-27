The numbers for both COVID-19 hospitalizations and patients on ventilators decreased overnight as the statewide case count from the novel coronavirus exceeded 27,000, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
On Monday, the Department of Health reported 1,683 hospitalizations from COVID-19, a decrease of 18 from the previous day, and 262 patients on ventilators, a decrease of three in the last 24 hours.
The overall case count experienced a slight bump and reached 27,068 across the state, an increase of 295 from the previous day. There are now 17,303 “presumed” recoveries from the novel coronavirus, according to the Department of Health.
The Department of Health reported 27 new deaths on Monday to bring the statewide death toll to 1,697. There are currently 52 of the state’s 64 parishes reporting at least one COVID-19 related death. Additionally, the Department of Health is reporting 43 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
There have now been 146,989 completed tests, either through the state lab or commercial labs. The vast majority of those tests (94 percent) have been completed through commercial labs, according to the Department of Health.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to make an “important announcement” regarding stay-at-home orders at 4 p.m. The governor’s current order — which has closed casinos, bars, school campuses, and businesses considered “non-essential” for the six weeks — is scheduled to end on Thursday, April 30.
This week, Edwards said Louisiana’s COVID-19 dashboard continues to show the Bayou State trending in the right direction for an economic reopening on or around May 1. That will begin with expanded healthcare offerings for anything deemed “time sensitive” and “essential” such as surgeries, screenings, and dealing with infection.
