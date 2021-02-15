Hospital systems in the Greater Baton Rouge area will remain closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16, as winter conditions persist in the region.
North Oaks Health System announced that its two facilities in Livingston Parish will remain closed on Tuesday “due to power outages associated with current winter weather conditions.”
The closures include North Oaks-Livingston Parish Medical Complex in Satsuma as well as the North Oaks Walk-In Clinic in Walker.
In a statement, North Oaks officials said it is working to contact all patients affected by the closures to reschedule services and appointments as quickly as possible.
Both Livingston Parish facilities are expected to return to business as usual Wednesday, Feb. 17. All other temporarily suspended outpatient services are expected to resume business as usual at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
North Oaks Medical Center continues to remain open to care for hospitalized patients and those in need of critical emergency services. North Oaks Rehabilitation Hospital also is open. Regular visiting hours and COVID-19 visitation guidelines at both hospitals apply.
Our Lady of the Lake also announced Monday evening that all clinics in the Greater Baton Rouge area will remain closed to in-person visits on Tuesday. These closures include the Ascension COVID testing site and the Pennington, Ascension, and North Baton Rouge vaccine clinics.
Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group clinics that are able to will offer virtual visits for patients, the hospital system said. Patients are urged to contact their provider's office with any questions.
