The phone system for the parish's Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is now operational, according to the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP).
"Our phone system has finally come back up," LOHSEP Director Brandi Janes said via the organization's Facebook page.
To report damage and needs, residents can call 225-686-3996. The hotline will be open from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. this week.
People with emergencies are instructed to call 911.
The parish's EOC hotline has been down since Hurricane Ida ripped through the parish overnight Sunday, bringing strong winds that tore down trees and ripped up power lines.
According to the most recent figures from Entergy and DEMCO, more than 56,000 Livingston Parish customers remain powerless.
