How to fund the Livingston Parish Animal Shelter has been a hot political topic in recent years.
The shelter, located at 13525 Florida Blvd, Livingston, LA 70754, can only take dogs which are determined to be 'dangerous' or 'criminally neglected.' They offer no services for cats.
Currently, the shelter relies on donations, volunteer help, and some local and state funding which has trickled through. However, the shelter struggles to keep up with demand according to local officials.
The Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA) has jumped into the fray to open discussion regarding how to fund and manage the animal shelter. In mid-August, the HSLA hosted an informal discussion at the Denham Springs - Walker branch of the Livingston Parish Library. Speaking on the topic were were members of HSLA, residents, as well as parish president candidate Jeff Ard and Alli Castle, candidate for parish council District 3.
Now, the HSLA has scheduled a second meeting, this one at the main branch library in Livingston. Castle will again be speaking, and this time parish president candidate Randy Delatte will be in house.
The discussion begins at 11:30 a.m. and is expected to last until 1 p.m. The main branch is located at 20390 Iowa Street, Livingston, LA 70754.
"We are grateful that so many candidates see this as a way to connect with potential voters. It is a parish-wide problem that needs to be addressed by all the important community shareholders," says Jeff Dorson, HSLA Director.
The few rescue groups operating in Livingston Parish also cannot keep up with the demand. Dog People of Livingston ("DPOL") was formed in 2012 and became a non-profit in 2013. During that time, they have rescued more than 1,500 dogs and have fixed an additional 2,500 owned pets. But those numbers, as impressive as they are, still cannot address the problems of widespread breeding and abandonment of former pets.
Those wishing to donate or volunteer with DPOL can visit its website at http://www.dogpeopleoflivingston.org/.
