Hurricane Barry has made landfall and is expected to weaken over the coming hours. The storm's track was a little farther west than expected during landfall.

That westward track has reduced the projected rainfall for Livingston Parish to 4" - 15", depending on location. The parish is under a flash flood warning, with high crests of the Amite and Comite River still projected for early next week.

Parish President Layton Ricks issued a curfew for parish residents tonight from dusk until dawn, as flash flooding is the most deadly inland flooding issue. Residents are asked to 'shelter in place' until the storm passes through, as heavy winds will also be in play.

The heaviest winds and rains are expected Saturday evening.

If you see drainage issues, or need assistance once the disaster has started, please contact the following numbers:

Denham Springs Emergency Operations - 225-665-5106, Ext. 231

Walker Emergency Operations - 225-665-2467

Gravity Drainage District 1 - 225-664-5827

Parish Emergency Operations - 225-686-3996

Those numbers will be monitored 24/7.

River levels had not moved as of 2 p.m., however the high crests that resemble the floods of 1986 and 2016 remain in effect as of 2 p.m. due to potential rain in the northern sections of the Comite and Amite River basins.

Drainage should be easier for both rivers as the National Hurricane Center removed Lake Maurepas from the 'storm surge watch and warning' list. Low or no surge means the Amite and Tickfaw rivers will have an easier time draining into the lake.

Preparation continues for the instance that the rivers do rise, and sandbags for flash flooding and potential flooding later are at the locations in the link below: