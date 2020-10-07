Hurricane Delta has emerged into the southern Gulf of Mexico and is expected to have “steady strengthening” as it moves toward the Louisiana coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.
As of a 1 p.m. advisory, Delta was about 115 miles west of Cabo Catocha, Mexico, moving northwest at 17 mph. After reaching maximum winds of 145 mph — Category 4 strength — on Tuesday, Delta’s winds dropped 100 mph in the latest advisory.
But that weakening is likely to change as the storm moves across the warm Gulf waters before reaching Louisiana sometime Friday, as expected.
🛰️GOES-16 satellite imagery clearly shows Hurricane #Delta now in the southern Gulf. Watch for steady strengthening as the storm continues to the NW and most importantly: HAVE A PLAN if you are under ANY tropical storm/hurricane watches that are currently in effect. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/WQezozBwi6— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) October 7, 2020
“GOES-16 satellite imagery clearly shows Hurricane Delta now in the southern Gulf,” the National Weather Service in New Orleans tweeted Wednesday afternoon. “Watch for steady strengthening as the storm continues to the [northwest] and most importantly: HAVE A PLAN if you are under ANY tropical storm/hurricane watches that are currently in effect.”
Hurricane Delta, which forecasters predict will be a Category 3 storm when it makes landfall, is expected to bring heavy rain, life-threatening storm surge, and damaging winds to parts of the state.
Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency ahead of the hurricane, marking the fifth time he’s made the declaration this hurricane season. The declaration, made on Tuesday, allows the state to assist local governments with their response needs.
On Wednesday, Edwards requested a pre-landfall Federal Declaration of Emergency in a letter to President Donald Trump.
Edwards will address the media regarding the state’s response to Hurricane Delta in a press conference at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The following watches and warnings are currently in effect:
Storm Surge Watch
-- High Island, Texas, to the Alabama/Florida border, including Calcasieu Lake, Vermilion Bay, Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, Lake Borgne, and Mobile Bay
Tropical Storm Watch
-- San Luis Pass to west of High Island, Texas
-- East of Grand Isle, Louisiana, to Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, including New Orleans
-- Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas
Hurricane Warning
-- Tulum to Dzilam, Mexico
-- Cozumel
Hurricane Watch
--High Island, Texas, to Grand Isle, Louisiana
Tropical Storm Warning
-- Dzilam to Progreso, Mexico
