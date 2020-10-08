Hurricane Delta continues to gain strength as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico toward the Louisiana coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Delta’s eye is becoming more defined on satellite, according to the National Hurricane Center, and hurricane hunters are finding that the system is intensifying as expected.
As of a 1 p.m. advisory, Delta was about 370 miles south of Cameron, Louisiana, moving northwest at 13 mph with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph and higher gusts. Additional strengthening is expected as Delta continues to move over the warm Gulf waters, forecasters have said.
A storm reaches Category 3 status when winds exceed 110 mph.
Delta is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and flash flooding to the Louisiana coast as early as Friday. Since the greatest impacts are expected Friday into Friday night, forecasters are urging the public to complete preparations by Thursday night.
Delta’s northwestern motion and reduction in forward speed is expected to last through this afternoon, followed by a turn toward the north late tonight, forecasters say. This is expected to be followed by a north-northeastward motion sometime Friday afternoon or Friday night.
Delta is projected to become a major hurricane again by Thursday night, though some weakening is possible as the storm approaches the northern Gulf coast on Friday. Rapid weakening is expected after the center moves inland, forecasters predict.
On the forecast track, the center of Delta will move over the western Gulf of Mexico Thursday afternoon, over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico on Friday, and then move inland within the hurricane warning area Friday afternoon or Friday night.
Hurricane-force winds may extend outward up to 35 miles from the center, while tropical-storm-force winds may extend up to 125 miles.
Delta is expected to produce 5 to 10 inches of rain Friday through Saturday — with isolated maximum totals of 15 inches — from southwest into south-central Louisiana. These rainfall amounts will lead to significant flash, urban, small stream flooding, along with minor to isolated moderate river flooding.
The following watches and warnings are currently in effect:
Storm Surge Warning
-- High Island, Texas, to Ocean Springs, Mississippi, including Calcasieu Lake, Vermilion Bay, Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne
Hurricane Warning
-- High Island, Texas, to Morgan City, Louisiana
Tropical Storm Warning
-- West of High Island to San Luis Pass, Texas
-- East of Morgan City, Louisiana, to the mouth of the Pearl River, including New Orleans
-- Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas
Tropical Storm Watch
-- East of the mouth of the Pearl River to Bay St. Louis, Mississippi
